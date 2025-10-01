Samia’s health, water and infrastructure pledge in Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday launched her election campaign in the Kilimanjaro Region with a strong emphasis on infrastructure, healthcare, water supply and education, pledging to build on her administration’s achievements of the past four years.

Speaking in Same District, President Hassan told residents and party supporters that the government had laid a foundation for nationwide reforms aimed at extending services to rural and underserved communities.

She said electrification remained a top priority. “Our manifesto promised to electrify every village – but we have gone further. We have reached hamlets too.

Already, we have brought electricity to half of all hamlets in Tanzania. At our current pace, the whole country will have power within the next year and a half,” she said.

The President also spoke of her early memories of campaigning in Same in 2004, recalling a visit to a rural dispensary where women were giving birth in poor conditions.

“Even though I was only a running mate at the time, I made a silent promise to work for change. Today, I thank God that we have been able to deliver,” she said.

She listed six new health centres constructed in Same, three more nearing completion and five dispensaries under construction.

These facilities, she said, form part of wider national healthcare reforms to equip hospitals and health centres with essential medicines, staff and supplies.

On maternal health, President Hassan cited recent reports from Pangani District in Tanga Region where no maternal deaths had been recorded for several months. She said such results reflected the government’s focus on protecting mothers and children.

Water access also featured in her address. She said urban coverage had grown from 64.5 percent in 2020 to 89.5 percent, while rural areas were steadily catching up.

She confirmed that phase one of the Same–Mwanga–Korogwe project had been completed, with phase two under preparation to cover the rest of Same and parts of Korogwe.

“Our pledge to the people of Same – and to all Tanzanians – is to ensure every citizen has access to clean and safe water close to where they live,” she said.

On education, the President reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to free schooling, classroom construction, expansion of technical education and investment in infrastructure.

She also promised to continue increasing allocations to TARURA to improve feeder roads and rural connectivity, noting that several roads raised by Same leaders were already on the government’s list of priorities.

The President addressed human–wildlife conflict in Kisima, Same Mjini, Stesheni, Joro, Vumari, Ruvu, Bangalana and Makanya wards. She said a wildlife control centre had been established in Maore Ward and was being equipped with tools and rapid response systems to support farmers and communities affected.

Parliamentary candidates joined the rally to share their records and priorities. Same East CCM parliamentary candidate Anne Kilango-Malecela highlighted the expansion of healthcare, saying the number of health centres had grown from one when she first entered office to four today, with more under construction.

She also cited the ongoing construction of the 100-kilometre Mkomazi–Same road, with 36 kilometres already complete, and pledged to continue lobbying for gravel and tarmac roads in highland areas where ginger farmers face challenges transporting produce.

In Same West, CCM parliamentary candidate David Mathayo outlined projects implemented under the current administration, including a Sh300 billion water initiative and Sh306 billion allocated to related projects.

He also pointed to Sh8.7 billion set aside for schools and Sh10.6 billion for rural electrification, with only 110 villages remaining without power. He promised further work to address human–wildlife conflict and to support compensation schemes for farmers.

Both Ms Kilango-Malecela and Dr Mathayo stressed that road infrastructure remained the biggest concern in highland communities where seasonal rains render many routes impassable.

CCM regional leaders used the platform to reinforce the party’s unity. Regional Chairman Patrick Boisafi said the people of Kilimanjaro had benefited from the leadership of President Hassan and called for continued support in the October election.

Former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye, who is overseeing CCM campaigns in the northern zone, said the party had made gains in areas where it had previously struggled.

“The people of this region have recognised the changes brought about by CCM, and we are confident that they will turn out in large numbers to vote for us,” he said.

CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro urged voters to back President Hassan, stressing that continuity of leadership was key for sustainable progress. “CCM is committed to ensuring development in every corner of the country, including Kilimanjaro,” she said.