Samia pledges development boost in Pangani, calls for continued support

Tanga. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged residents of Pangani District to support her re-election bid, promising further development in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and livestock sectors.

Addressing a rally on Monday, September 29, 2025, the CCM presidential candidate highlighted government progress on major projects, including the 95-kilometre Pangani–Saadani–Makurunge road, now 50 percent complete, and the 125-metre Pangani Bridge, which is 62 percent complete. Adjoining road works are at 60 percent progress.

“Our promise to the people of Pangani is to complete this road and bridge fully. Once done, it will transform access to services, trade, and tourism,” President Hassan said, noting the bridge will connect remote communities, especially during the rainy season.

On livestock, the President said the government has introduced subsidised vaccination programmes for poultry and larger livestock to meet international standards, opening up export opportunities. “When you prosper, the nation prospers,” she said.

She also highlighted the youth-focused Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, aimed at empowering young people through modern agriculture.

Agricultural equipment centres have been established in Mseko, Kipungwe, and Kigurusimba to support youth-led farming initiatives.

CCM parliamentary candidate for Pangani, Jumaa Aweso, lauded President Hassan for transforming the district’s education sector. He noted that while Pangani had only two secondary schools in 2015, 11 new schools have now been built, offering rural youth hope for a brighter future.

Acknowledging health service gaps, President Hassan pledged to expand facilities in underserved areas such as Mikocheni, Sange, and Omkaramo. A master plan is underway to establish new health posts and dispensaries closer to communities.

Tanga Regional CCM Chairman Ostadh Rajab Abdulrahman said the development strides under President Hassan’s leadership are visible and impactful. “There is no reason for Pangani residents to deny her votes. She only needs more time to complete the transformation,” he said.