Samia urges Simiyu, Mara to trust CCM for stability, growth

Mara/Simiyu. CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has called on Tanzanians to put their trust in CCM as the only party capable of steering the country’s development agenda, urging residents of Simiyu and Mara regions to vote for the party in the upcoming general election.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Busega district (Simiyu) and later in Bunda (Mara) on October 9, 2025, President Hassan emphasised that leadership is not a trial-and-error exercise but a matter of experience, continuity, and vision.

“Running a country is not an experiment,” she declared.

“You entrust leadership to those with the ability to deliver results. For Tanzania, CCM has consistently proven it can serve the people and safeguard their interests. If you give the responsibility elsewhere, your leaders will only struggle to learn, while development suffers. But with CCM, you already have a trusted partner in government.”

The President assured residents that her administration would continue to strengthen agriculture, fisheries, and infrastructure, promising more investment in road construction through TANROADS and TARURA so that rural roads become passable throughout the year.

“Here in Bunda, we have brought 47 fish cages that are already creating jobs for young people, as well as five new fish ponds. Our 2025–2030 manifesto directs us to increase efforts in fisheries, establish processing industries, and expand irrigation schemes to boost agriculture,” she said.

CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Steven Wassira also addressed the rallies, urging the President not to be distracted by critics on social media.

“When President Samia took office in 2021, she faced huge challenges – the death of President John Magufuli, the global Covid-19 crisis, and an economy under pressure,” Wassira said.

“But she rose to the task. She told us two words: 'kazi iendelee' (let the work continue). Today, we see the results – completion of major projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, and an end to power rationing.”

Highlighting achievements in Bunda, Wassira reminded residents that in the past four years alone, 10 new primary schools and 15 new secondary schools had been built, alongside over 300 classrooms, 20 dispensaries, three health centres and a new district hospital. Bunda Urban parliamentary candidate Esther Bulaya also listed key gains in health, education, and water.

“In health, we have seen new facilities and more doctors’ houses. President Samia has already promised that within 100 days of re-election, maternal services will be further improved, women will no longer be forced to buy delivery kits, and the elderly will continue to receive free treatment," he said, mentioning other developments in education and other projects.

"Over 50 classrooms have been built. In water, more than Sh26 billion has been set aside for nine projects, and women will soon walk free from the burden of carrying buckets on their heads," he said.

In Busega, Simiyu region, President Hassan pledged to improve the district hospital by constructing a modern maternity and child health wing.

“I am a mother, and I know what this means,” she said. “I have prioritised women’s healthcare, and I want to ensure every mother here receives safe and quality services.”

She also announced plans to expand access to education by constructing more schools and vocational training centres, as well as completing the central market in Lamadi and a new bus terminal at Nyashimo.

Local parliamentary candidate Simon Lusengile outlined recent government investment: Sh13 billion for education projects, Sh6.7 billion for health infrastructure, and water coverage already at 72 percent, with a Sh440 billion project underway to ensure clean water for all residents.

Ordinary residents also expressed their hope for President Hassan.

“We have struggled with water for years. But thanks to President Samia’s government, a big project is being completed right here in our district. We believe our suffering will end. What we see with our own eyes is enough proof – we cannot change our minds now,” said, Busega resident, Janeth Bweri.

A local salon owner, Yusuf Huseni, said electricity access has transformed his business and family life.

“Power is stable, villages are connected, and my business thrives. With reliable electricity, I can work without fear, support my family, and even expand. Add to that new schools, health centres, and better roads – we must continue with Samia,” he said.

As the campaign trail moved from Mwanza into Simiyu and Mara, President Hassan message of continuity, stability, and trust resonated strongly.