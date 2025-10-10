Samia to Butiama residents: Nyerere’s dream for Tanzania now a reality

Butiama. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has declared that her government is realising the dreams of the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, through the completion of major strategic projects, including the iconic Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).

Addressing a large rally at Mwenge Grounds in Butiama, Nyerere’s birthplace, on October 10, 2025, President Hassan said her administration has worked to honour and advance Nyerere’s vision while building a modern, united, and prosperous Tanzania.

“When we speak of the Father of the Nation, we cannot separate him from the ideological and philosophical foundations he laid for this country,” she told the crowd.

“Those foundations included freedom, unity, self-reliance, hard work, and nationhood. Today, through the projects we are delivering, we are translating his ideals into real progress,” added President Hassan.









The CCM presidential hopeful said the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) was a dream that Mwalimu had long wished to realise but could not implement, noting that today the dam is complete, producing electricity, and securing Tanzania’s energy future.

She further pointed to the successful relocation of the nation’s capital to Dodoma as one of Nyerere’s most ambitious dreams.

“This was a governance decision taken long ago. We delayed for some years, but from the Fifth Phase Government and now in this Sixth Phase, we have completed the move. All three pillars of government are now in Dodoma. Parliament moved first,” stressed President Hassan.

She also mentioned the Same–Mwanga water project, linked to the Nyumba ya Mungu Dam.

According to President Hassan, the late Father of the Nation began the project but was unable to complete it, noting that her government has expanded it, ensuring clean water for communities in Same, Mwanga, and Korogwe districts.

In addition, the Mkomazi Dam in Korogwe is already 50 per cent complete, while the Kidunda Dam, which will serve Dar es Salaam, Coast Region, and parts of Morogoro, has also passed the halfway mark.









“All these projects reflect the essence of Nyerere’s dream of self-reliance and inclusive development,” she stressed.

President Hassan reminded Butiama residents that Nyerere left a strong philosophical, political, and policy foundation.

According to her, today’s leaders must interpret and apply those ideals in the modern context.

“Our policies, strategies, and manifestos are shaped to reflect his thinking. We are building a self-reliant, inclusive, and prosperous nation where development is meaningful to every citizen,” she said.

She added that Nyerere emphasised that true development must focus on people and uplift their daily lives.

“That is why we are strengthening social services such as education and health, expanding economic empowerment for citizens, and investing in large-scale productive sectors,” she said.

“These are the foundations of a strong and independent nation that cares for its people.”

President Hassan also underlined the importance of peace, unity, and national cohesion, values deeply cherished by Nyerere.

“Most importantly, we are committed to protecting our peace, unity, and national solidarity, alongside our precious Union,” she said.

“CCM recognises the need to reinforce national unity by completing the process for a new constitution, as outlined in our manifesto.”

On the constitutional process, she said her government would carry it forward in response to the longstanding wishes of Tanzanians.

“This is the will of many citizens across different times. The Fourth Phase Government began the process, though it was not completed. In this Sixth Phase, we will continue. Like our founders and elders before us, we in CCM remain the guardians of Tanzania’s greater national interest,” stressed President Hassan.

She recalled Nyerere’s famous warning: “Without a strong CCM, our nation will falter.”

“We cannot and will not allow our country to stumble for any reason,” she declared, drawing loud cheers.

Butiama residents welcomed her message, saying it was symbolic for President Hassan to pledge Nyerere’s legacy from his homeland.

“This is history coming full circle. We are seeing with our own eyes the dreams of Mwalimu being fulfilled by CCM,” said 68-year-old Mr Paulo Nyirenda.

Another resident, Ms Maria Joseph, 35, said she was proud to witness the government bringing water and power projects to life.

“These projects are transforming lives in our communities. For me, this is what Mwalimu wanted, a Tanzania that works for its people,” she said.

Young voters also expressed confidence in CCM’s continuity.

“As youth, we believe President Samia is carrying forward Nyerere’s vision while preparing opportunities for our future,” said student Benson Marwa.

For President Hassan, the campaign stop in Butiama was more than politics; it was an affirmation of continuity between Tanzania’s founding father and its present leader.