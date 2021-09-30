Yanga maintain supremacy over Kagera Sugar

Dar es Salaam. The goal scored by Feisal Salum was enough for Young Africans (Yanga) to emerge victorious against Kagera Sugar in the Tanzania Mainland Premier match held yesterday at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Salum alias Fei Toto scored in the 24th minute after utilizing the mistakes made by Kagera Sugar’s defender who failed to clear the ball away from the danger zone.

The victory means Yanga have managed to record unbeaten run against Kagera Sugar in the past three matches.

The victory also means Yanga have joined other five teams that have recorded victories in the first round of the league and collect three points.

The teams are Polisi Tanzania who won 2-0 over KMC in the match held at the Black Rhino ground in Manyara as well as Namungo FC who won 2-0 over Geita Gold at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi.

Others are Mbeya City who beat Prisons 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, Dodoma Jiji FC who won 1-0 over Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and Mbeya Kwanza who recorded 1-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at the Mabatini ground in Coast Region. Yanga played well in yesterday’s encounter and missed various clear scoring chances. The team’s DR Congo import, Fiston Mayele, missed various scoring chances by shooting wide while Farid Mussa and Yacouba Sogne also missed clear goal scoring chances.

Kagera Sugar, for their part, played well in the second half and managed to corner Yanga at the danger zone, but the team’s players lacked concentration and shot wide. Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi admitted to having faced a strong opposition from Kagera Sugar players in the match. “We faced a strong opposition in the match while my players were not in the top form as they did in the previous match when we played against Simba,” said Nabi.

Kagera Sugar coach Francis Baraza said they made mistakes and allowed Yanga to score an easy goal. Baraza promised to rectify all the mistakes before their next league match.



