The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has on Friday on October 20, unveiled the official trophy for the new African Football League (AFL) tournament in Dar es Salaam.

The trophy was unveiled by CAF President Patrice Motsepe in the presence of several dignitaries, shortly after Mr Motsepe had met President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The AFL is a new continental club competition that will feature the top 8 clubs from Africa in its first season.

The trophy is made of gold and silver and is designed to reflect the rich culture and heritage of Africa. It is also a symbol of the continent's growing stature in the world of football.

"We are delighted to unveil the official trophy for the African Football League," said Motsepe. "This is a landmark moment for African football and we are confident that the AFL will be a huge success."

"The trophy is a symbol of the best of African football and we are sure that it will be a source of great pride for the winning team."

The unveiling of the AFL trophy was a joyous occasion for Tanzanian football fans. Many fans gathered on television screens to watch the ceremony which was graced by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger among other VIP.

"This is a great moment for Tanzania and for African football," said one fan. "We are all very excited about the AFL and we can't wait for it to start."

The AFL is expected to be a major boost for African football. The tournament will attract the best players from across the continent and will provide them with a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

The AFL is also expected to generate significant revenue for African football, which will be reinvested in developing the sport across the continent.