FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their remarkable efforts in organizing the African Football League, calling it a "testament to their vision and commitment to the sport."

The African Football League, a groundbreaking tournament that has captured the hearts of fans across the world and attracted the attention of international football dignitaries, including FIFA's President.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, known for his passionate commitment to the development of football, expressed his enthusiasm for the league's prospects, saying: "I want to commend CAF for their dedication to elevating the African Football League..."

Infantino further commented on the upcoming Simba and Al Ahly match, saying: "The upcoming Simba and Al Ahly match is bound to be an exciting one. Both clubs have a rich history and a tradition of excellence. The clash of these titans promises to be a thrilling spectacle that showcases the extraordinary talent, dedication, and spirit of African football."

Simba and Al Ahly, two of Africa's most storied and successful football clubs, have earned a reputation for their outstanding performances both domestically and on the continental stage. Their encounter in the African Football League is highly anticipated by football enthusiasts worldwide.

Infantino's endorsement of the African Football League serves as a significant acknowledgment of the progress and growth that African football has achieved in recent years.

The tournament's success represents a celebration of the sport and paves the way for greater opportunities and recognition for African footballers and clubs on the global stage.

As the African Football League gains momentum, the world eagerly anticipates the Simba and Al Ahly match, expecting an enthralling and intense competition.