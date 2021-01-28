Kilimanjaro marathon calls on participants to complete registration

Speaking in an interview, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Irene Mutiganzi, said the entries are selling out fast therefore participants need to be faster to avoid missing out as the 21 km category which is almost reaching capacity

Moshi. With barely a four weeks left to the prestigious annual Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, the main sponsor, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager has urged participants to continue registering in numbers to avoid last minute rush.

Speaking in an interview, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Irene Mutiganzi, said the entries are selling out fast therefore participants need to be faster to avoid missing out as the 21 km category which is almost reaching capacity.

“Registration is going on through online - www.kilimanjaromarathon.com and Tigo Pesa we are urging participants to sign up faster to assure themselves of their race numbers,” she said.

According to Ms Mutingazi, there is already a lot of excitement ahead of the event as TBL group staff members are training hard in groups and as individuals as many of them have registered and will take part in the different races.

“We are now back to the office therefore staff from all our branches countrywide are gearing towards this big event,” she said.

She said, they will as Kilimanjaro Premium Lager use the #TwenzetuKili campaign to call on Tanzanians to turn up in large numbers in Moshi on February 28, 2021 to support the marathon and promote the region.

“We are really excited to be clocking almost two decades with the Marathon. It feels great as this is the oldest Kilimanjaro Premium Lager’s assets so far,” said.

She noted that one of the things that have made them stick to Kilimanjaro Marathon is the patriotism involved and also the marathon helps in promoting tourism in Kilimanjaro, marketing Kilimanjaro region and economic growth of the region due to a lot of business activities before, during and after the marathon.

Other sponsors of the marathon include Tigo-21km Half Marathon, Grand Malt 5Km Fun Run and water table sponsors Kilimanjaro Drinking Water, Unilever Tanzania, Kibo Palace Hotel, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement and Kilimanjaro Leather Industries Company Limited while official suppliers are Keys Hotel, GardaWorld Security and CMC Automobiles.