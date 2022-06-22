Onyango signs new deal at Simba

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has at long last renewed his contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Simba SC Spokesman Ahmed Ally told Nation Sport from Dar es Salaam that the two parties had reached an agreement and Onyango will be at Simba SC for the next two seasons.

He said even though some of the defender’s demands were not met, his contract was improved to his satisfaction.

“On Onyango, Kenyans should not be worried because we have finalised and finished everything concerning his contract. He will be a Simba player for the next two seasons.

"Some of the finer details entailed in the contract are personal and it is not ethical to discuss them publicly, but even if all the demands were not met, his contract has been improved at Simba,” said Ally.

“Since he joined the team, Onyango has played an integral part of our team and we hope his stay will see us still win more trophies,” he added.

There were fears on Onyango’s future after he missed Simba’s last two matches against over Mbeya City and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).

The 29-year-old also confirmed to Nation Sport that he had extended his stay at Simba SC, but didn’t divulge details concerning his improved contract at Simba SC.

“I can confirm I have extended my contract with Simba but the clubs will provide more details on this,” said Onyango.

In April, Ally in an interview claimed that Onyango’s contract with Simba SC had stalled.

In May last year, South African giants Orlando Pirates showed interest in signing the players and the then Simba Spokesman Haji Manara (now Yanga SC) placed a Sh100 million tag on him.

Onyango joined in August 2020 from record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on a two-year contract.

Already Simba SC have parted ways with Pascal Wawa and Rally Bwalya, but have extended the contract of custodian Aisha Manula.a

Wekundu wa Msimbazi missed out on the league title to arch rivals Yanga SC, who won the title with three matches to go.