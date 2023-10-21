Robertinho confident of kicking Al Ahly out of African league

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Roberto Oliveira, alias Robertinho, has confidently said that the team is not out of the African Football League (AFL), despite their 2-2 draw last Friday against Al Ahly of Egypt at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian envoys in the lucrative tourney will play away next Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where they will have to record victory in order to advance to the semis of the competition.

Should the score remain 2-2, the two teams will go into penalties.

However, Al Ahly need a barren or 1-1 draw in order to qualify for the semis.

The winners between Simba and Al Ahly will face the winners between Petro Luanda FC of Angola and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

“It is not over until it’s over, we managed to record a 2-2 draw at our home ground and we can do the same or record victory at their home ground. We need to rectify our mistakes and do our best in the return leg,” said Robertinho. He called on his players to forget about the previous result and instead focus on the rematch.

“There are certain things that we need to improve before playing in Egypt. However, I am proud of my players, who are very committed,” he said.

The draw result was the first for Simba to record against Al Ahly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. In their past four matches, Simba won three at the stadium and one at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Last Friday, Al Ahly were the first to score through Reda Slim in the 45th minute following a good pass from Mahmoud Kahraba before Kibu Dennis equalised for Simba in the 53rd minute after receiving a good pass from Clatous Chama.

Simba celebrated their second goal seven minutes later following Sadio Kanoute’s header from a corner-kick by Saido Ntibazonkiza and four minutes later, Al Ahly equalised through Kahraba following the mistake made by Simba goalkeeper Ali Salim.