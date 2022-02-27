Yanga face acid test of Kagera Sugar today

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League big guns, Young Africans (Yanga), today face the acid test of Kagera Sugar as the league continues at three different venues.

Yanga host the sugarcane growers at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, starting at 7pm while Ruvu shooting take on Dodoma Jiji FC at the Azam Complex at 2pm and Tanzania Prisons meet Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

However, all the eyes and ears are expected to be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where Yanga seek to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Yanga are now at the top of the league log with 39 points from 15 matches while Kagera Sugar sit in the seventh slot with 20 points from the same number of matches played.

Yanga head coach Nabi Nesreddine said they look to put up a good performance in the game and that he does not underestimate Kagera Sugar due to the fact that in the first leg played in Bukoba, Yanga won 1-0. “I’m are aware of the team’s performance as I watched their previous matches. So, we have to be very tactical as they have a very aggressive squad. My players are in top form and I believe they will deliver the best. I know we are facing an uphill task because Kagera will also be searching for a good result,” said Nabi.

Kagera head coach Francis Baraza said they look to defy the odds as they face one of the football giants in the league.

“We need to be well-focused on the game as we target the three points to improve our position in the league standings,” said Baraza.