TLP’s Hussein promises to revive agriculture and fight corruption

Unguja. Humans dream and strive to turn those dreams into reality. They imagine and nurture aspirations of becoming someone meaningful in society. The saying “plans are not the same as actions” bears a striking resemblance to “effort cannot surpass destiny.”

You may plan, but your plans might not align with how life unfolds. You may strive, yet your efforts may not meet the destiny ordained for you.

In his early years, Hussein Juma Salum aspired to become a scientist. Science fascinated him, and every morning he woke up envisioning himself among the world’s great scientists. He studied diligently in primary school, and when he joined secondary education, he chose the science stream.

However, despite his passion, his exam results revealed something different. While he struggled with science subjects, his best marks consistently came from political and social studies. The results reflected what was within him—a politician rather than a scientist.

When he completed his O-Level studies, the results confirmed it: science had failed him, but politics had embraced him. What seemed like disappointment then was, in fact, a divine redirection.

Today, that same Hussein is the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) presidential candidate for Zanzibar in the 2025 General Election.

This is not his first attempt at the presidency. In the 2020 General Election, Hussein’s name appeared on the ballot as a contender for the presidency of Zanzibar and chairman of the Revolutionary Council.

In 2015, he was a running mate in the Union presidential race, partnering with the TLP’s presidential flagbearer, Machmillan Elifatio Lyimo. His earlier political bid came in 2000, when he contested the Kikwajuni parliamentary seat in Unguja under the TLP ticket.

Early life and education

Hussein was born on May 27, 1966, at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital—then known as VI Lenin Hospital—in Zanzibar. He is the third child of his father, Juma Salum Juma, and the seventh of his mother, Zaina Hussein Msumari.

His education journey began in 1973 at Mkwakwani Primary School in Tanga, where his parents had relocated. He completed Standard Seven in 1979 but was not selected to join secondary school on the Mainland.

Since primary education in Zanzibar extended to Standard Eight, his parents sent him to Hurumzi Primary School in Stone Town, where he excelled in his final exams.

He joined Shangani Secondary School in 1981, later moving to Forodhani Secondary School in 1982 and finally Haile Selassie Secondary School, where he completed his O-Level studies in 1984.

Though his grades did not secure him a place in advanced studies, Hussein joined the Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) for one year of national service training. Thereafter, due to his satisfactory results, he was recruited by the government as an untrained teacher.

He began teaching at Tumekuja Primary School in 1987 before moving briefly to Forodhani and Darajani Primary Schools in Stone Town. However, he resigned in 1990, citing low pay that barely covered his expenses. That decision marked the beginning of his entrepreneurial and political journey.

Entry into politics

While teaching, one of his students, Mohammed Abdullah, recognised leadership potential in him and encouraged him to join politics. In 1994, Hussein joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) as an ordinary member. Four years later, he switched to the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP), where his leadership journey began.

In 1999, he was elected Deputy Treasurer for Zanzibar, and in 2005, he became the Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, a position he has retained to date.

Why the presidency?

Hussein says his decision to run for president is rooted in both his constitutional right and his concern for the socio-economic wellbeing of Zanzibaris. While acknowledging the progress made, he argues that economic growth has not translated into improved living standards for ordinary citizens.

He envisions a Zanzibar where quality education becomes the foundation for personal and national transformation. His priority will be promoting science and technology education to ensure Zanzibaris keep pace with global advancements.

Fighting corruption will also top his agenda. He believes existing anti-corruption institutions have sufficient frameworks but lack effective supervision. He pledges to strengthen oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency.

Hussein’s flagship policy is reviving agriculture. He believes that Zanzibar’s economy has neglected the sector for too long. “We no longer talk about agriculture as the backbone of our economy. Yet we once exported coconuts to Dar es Salaam; today, we import them from Mafia. Fertile rice valleys are underutilised,” he laments.

“If elected president, I will modernise farming, particularly rice production, to ensure Zanzibar achieves self-sufficiency in its staple food,” he adds. “With our land potential, I will transform Zanzibar into an agriculture-driven economy. All I ask is for my fellow Zanzibaris to trust me with their votes.”

Hussein also served as a member of the Constituent Assembly during the 2014 constitutional review process.

Life beyond politics

Outside politics, Hussein is an entrepreneur. He currently sells sardines, transporting them from Zanzibar to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. In the past, he dealt in fruits and poultry between Tanga, Kilimanjaro, and Zanzibar.

After leaving teaching, he even ventured into ruby mining in Mahenge, Morogoro, before shifting to more sustainable business ventures.

He is married to Amana Suleiman Mzee, and together they have two daughters, Rukia and Zaina.