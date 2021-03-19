VIDEO: President John Magufuli to be buried on March 25 in Chato

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said President John Magufuli, who died on March 17 in Dar es Salaam, will be buried on Thursday of March 25 at his ancestral home in Chato , Geita region.

Speaking soon after her swearing in, she said the public will pay their last respects for five days from Saturday to Wednesday in different regions.

The President said the on March 20 (Saturday) body will be released from Lugalo Military Hospital and sent to St Peter's Catholic Church – Oysterbay for a requiem mass

“After the mass, the body of our beloved former President Magufuli will be moved to Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district where public leaders will pay their last respects to the fallen leader,” she noted.

On the next day, March 21 (Sunday), Dar es Salaam residents will pay their last respects at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district.

The body will then be transported to Dodoma where the residents will pay their last respects.

“On Monday March 22, Dodoma residents will mourn and pay their last respects before being transported to Mwanza ,” she noted, adding that Monday will be a public holiday.

Mwanza residents will pay their last respects to former President Magufuli on Tuesday March 23, before the body is transported to Chato district on March 24.

“Magufuli’s family and residents of Chato and neighboring areas will mourn him and say farewell to their beloved on March 24 (Wednesday),” she noted.

On Thursday March 25 the body will be taken to Chato Catholic Church for funeral mass before being laid to rest, the day has also been declared a public holiday.

“This is to give opportunity to all Tanzanians to mourn and participate in the funeral of the belobed former President Dr Magufuli,” she said.

The President said there will be condolence books for Dr Maguli’s funeral at various areas including Karimjee Jivanjee Hall, ministry foreign affairs and all foreign mission offices in Dar es Salaam, Nyerere Square in Dodoma and District Commissioner’s office in Chato.