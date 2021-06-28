VIDEO: Tanzania makes Covid-19 statistics public for the time in over a year

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases since the third wave of the viral disease broke out across the globe, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday.

Speaking during her maiden press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said 70 of the 100 patients were in a critical condition.

“About 70 are on ventilators,” she said.

It was the first time Tanzania had made Covid-19 statistics public since May 2020.

The fifth phase administration of former President, the late John Magufuli, was at some point denying about the existence of Covid-19 in the country.

President Hassan has adopted a completely different approach to dealing with the pandemic since she ascended to power on March 19, following the death in office of her predecessor, the late Magufuli on March 17.

President Hassan said on Monday that as soon as she was sworn-in as President, she immediately embarked on ways of adopting the globally-accepted measures of preventing the spread of coronavirus, including adopting vaccines.