Zitto pledges to unlock stalled Sh600 billion shipyard project in Kigoma

Kigoma. ACT Wazalendo’s Kigoma Urban parliamentary aspirant, Mr. Zitto Kabwe, has vowed to revive and safeguard the much-delayed shipyard project in Katabe, a Sh600 billion investment that includes the construction of a modern dockyard and two large ships.

Speaking on his campaign trail in Bangwe Ward yesterday, Mr. Kabwe described the project as a “transformational opportunity” for Kigoma, warning that government delays risked stalling it permanently.

“Once ship construction begins, about 1,000 people will be working every day. The circulation of money here in Bangwe will be huge—shops will get customers, food vendors will get customers, and the economy will thrive,” he said.

“But for two years now, the project has not reached a significant stage. Without a serious MP, this project will die, and it will be a big loss.”

The dockyard initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding signed on October 12, 2023, between the Tanzanian government and Turkish shipbuilder M/S Dearsan Gemi Insaat Sanayi A.S.

The deal, worth $129 million, covered three projects: a new shipyard in Kigoma, a 3,500-tonne cargo ship for Lake Tanganyika, and a 3,000-tonne vessel for Lake Victoria.

At the time, Transport Minister Prof. Makame Mbarawa hailed the projects as a historic leap, noting that Tanzania had long relied on Mombasa, Kenya, for ship maintenance. He said the shipyard would create hundreds of jobs and position Kigoma as a hub for lake trade, cutting transport times between Kigoma and DR Congo to just six hours.

Stalled progress

But nearly two years later, locals say progress has been slow. Mr. Kabwe told Bangwe residents that the government must release pending funds to the contractor to avoid collapse.

He also pledged to push for corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, amounting to 3 percent of project funds—around Sh18 billion—to directly benefit the community.

“With Sh18 billion, we can modernise the Bangwe Health Centre, fix street roads, build a modern market and an evening market with proper infrastructure,” he said.

Wider local challenges

Mr. Kabwe’s remarks in Bangwe extended beyond the dockyard. He cited long-standing land disputes linked to development projects, including claims of property seizures without compensation in Katabe and Katonga. He pledged to fight for residents’ constitutional right to compensation.

He also highlighted poor market infrastructure, particularly for women vendors at Katonga, and promised to deliver a modern evening market at Kamala.

In his campaign speech, Mr. Kabwe also made several other commitments to address everyday challenges facing Kigoma residents. He promised to strengthen security on Lake Tanganyika, where fishermen have long complained of rampant theft of their gear.

He further vowed to push for improved health services in Bangwe by lobbying for the establishment of a fully-fledged health centre.

On administrative hurdles, he pledged to tackle the difficulties many residents face in obtaining NIDA identity cards and accessing municipal loans.

He also called for the reduction of what he described as unfair fishing levies and fees, which he argued place a heavy burden on young people and discourage their participation in the lake economy.

Political stakes

For Mr. Kabwe, the dockyard project has become central to his campaign message: linking mega-projects to grassroots benefits. He framed the election as a choice between letting projects stall or electing leaders who can unlock funds, enforce accountability, and secure direct benefits for communities.

“This project must not die. With good leadership, it will not only create jobs but also transform Bangwe through infrastructure and social services. That is the leadership I am offering,” he said.

As Kigoma heads into the election, the fate of the Katabe dockyard and its promised economic ripple effects are expected to loom large in voters’ minds.