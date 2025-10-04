Zitto urges Tanga to back ACT-Wazalendo for jobs, industrial revival

Tanga. ACT-Wazalendo retired party leader Zitto Kabwe has urged Tanga City residents to elect their parliamentary candidate, Mr Seif AbalHassan, to restore Tanga’s industrial glory and boost employment opportunities.

Addressing a campaign rally on Friday, October 3, 2025, along 20th Street in Ngamiani South Ward, Mr Kabwe said their candidate is a business expert who understands how to uplift the local economy, having received training and knowledge on how to fight for development.

He said the Tanga Region was once home to many industries, but today most are inactive.

“If voters give their mandate to ACT-Wazalendo’s candidate, he will prioritise reviving industries and other activities so residents, especially youth, can secure employment,” said Mr Kabwe, who doubles as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kigoma Urban.

Another key priority is the oil pipeline project, with Mr Kabwe saying ACT-Wazalendo, if given leadership through the election of their parliamentary and ward candidates, will ensure the project benefits the people.

He said they plan to remove taxes that exploit residents and implement development measures.

He added that they will draft regulations to support oil companies investing in Tanga and work together to ensure these investments directly benefit residents, including abolishing fees that force people to pay for medical services for the deceased in hospitals.

“We will design economic policies that create more jobs to address the major youth unemployment challenge in Tanga. We will ensure a favourable environment for industries to thrive so that Tanga residents can secure employment, as it was in the 1960s when Tanga was economically strong,” insisted Mr Kabwe.

He further pledged that through their parliamentary candidate, they will make Tanga a business hub by increasing the use of Tanga Port and promoting strategies for all East African countries to utilise the port.

During the rally, Mr AbalHassan promised to restore Tanga’s dignity by ensuring youth employment through the port and the oil pipeline project, making sure these projects benefit residents rather than outsiders.

He said he will ensure women in Tanga receive beneficial loans, eliminating exploitative practices that force them to risk losing their homes in fear of debts.

He also pledged to boost residents’ incomes through sports by organising competitions that could offer jobs to young people, as is the case in other areas where large teams already exist.