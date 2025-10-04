Samia promises equitable development in Babati rally

Babati. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated her government’s commitment to ensuring that Manyara citizens equally benefit from development in key sectors such as internet access, agriculture, livestock keeping, and business opportunities.

President Hassan made the remarks on Saturday, October 4, 2025, during a campaign rally held in Babati District, Manyara Region.

Addressing the rally, President Hassan said sectors like the internet, agriculture, livestock, and business are key components in driving local economies and improving livelihoods.

She also mentioned that such efforts “have been expanded through national development,” with education and schools receiving particular attention.

“No one will be left behind. We must all work together for collective progress,” she said, repeating the phrase “tasipana” several times during her address, calling for unity and shared responsibility.

The ruling party’s presidential hopeful referred to the progress made in the tourism sector, noting that Tanzania has now reached five million tourist arrivals.

She said the figure was guided by the national development plan. Efforts will continue to attract more visitors to local destinations, further boosting the tourism sector’s growth.

“Tourism now contributes significantly, whether through honey or other resources,” said President Hassan, emphasising the need to continue promoting tourism-linked activities at the community level.

In her speech, she also touched on water resource development, saying the government has already allocated funding to construct infrastructure that will address challenges in water access, particularly in lake regions, including Babati.

“This period may be slightly challenging, but we are moving forward. The government has disbursed funds for installing systems to manage water bodies, not only in Babati but across the lake regions,” she said.

President Hassan cited the current manifesto as a reference point for the plans being implemented in cooperation with local communities.

“We must implement local strategies and development actions by working together with the people,” she stressed.

The rally in Babati was attended by party supporters, government officials, and residents from various parts of Manyara Region.

The CCM parliamentary candidate for Babati Urban, Mr Emmanuel Khambay, pledged major reforms in the education sector and economic empowerment initiatives if elected in the upcoming general election.

He emphasised the need to modernise Tanzania’s education curriculum to meet current job market demands.

“We must shift from outdated syllabuses and focus on practical skills that will empower our children to be employable or to employ themselves,” he said, adding that, unlike previous years, today’s youth must be given the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

Mr Khambay noted that the current curriculum does not fully prepare students for the realities of the job market.

He stressed the importance of aligning education with technological advancements and modern-day challenges.

“This is no longer the era of theoretical learning alone. We must equip our youth with 21st-century knowledge and skills,” he said.

He promised to prioritise investment in infrastructure, including schools, health centres, and road networks, to unlock the region’s economic potential.

“With better infrastructure and strong economic policies, the people of Babati will not only improve their living standards but also contribute meaningfully to national growth,” he said.

The rally, attended by hundreds of supporters, also featured remarks from the former Babati MP who served in the previous parliamentary term, Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka, who praised the people of Babati for their unity and resilience, urging them to remain focused on development.

“We have had our share of challenges, but we have always stood together. The people of Babati have shown unity, trust, and love for one another,” he said, insisting on the persistence of that spirit.

Mr Sendeka endorsed Mr Khambay’s candidacy, expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for the constituency.