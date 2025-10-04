Zanzibar students kick off NASA space Apps Hackathon 2025

Muscat. Five university students from Zanzibar are set to participate in the NASA Space Apps Hackathon 2025, which takes place in Bidiyah, Oman, on October 4–5.

The students will join more than 170 innovators from across the globe, including 34 teams from Oman, in the intensive 48-hour challenge. Widely recognised as one of the world’s largest events in space science and astronomy, the hackathon aims to promote creativity, innovation, and teamwork among young problem-solvers.

Selected from a pool of over 1,000 applicants, the Zanzibar team will collaborate with peers in Oman to design practical solutions to real-world challenges using NASA’s free and open data.

The hybrid event in Bidiyah, which combines in-person and online participation, is expected to attract a diverse mix of scientists, developers, engineers, and students working together to tackle global challenges.

Abdul Wahab al Busaidi, one of the organisers, described the hackathon as a rare opportunity for youth to demonstrate their talents on an international stage.

“This is an incredible opportunity for talented youth to engage with global challenges and showcase their ingenuity,” he said. “The selection of students from Oman underscores the high calibre of innovation present in our universities, and we are confident they will make significant contributions.”