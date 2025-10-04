What Mavunde promised in his first 100 days in Parliament

Dodoma. “In my first 100 days as a Member of Parliament, there will be major changes in land matters in Mtumba Constituency. People will appreciate this because land must be owned legally, not just claimed visually.”

This is the promise from the CCM parliamentary candidate for Mtumba Constituency, Mr Anthony Mavunde, made on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

He said these changes will happen if voters elect Samia Suluhu Hassan as President, he wins the parliamentary seat, and all 20 wards in the constituency have CCM councillors.

Mtumba Constituency, comprising 20 wards and 101 streets, was created from Dodoma Constituency, which previously had 41 wards and 222 neighbourhoods.

Mtumba was named in honour of the Government City, home to ministries and institutions.

The wards forming Mtumba are Msalato, Makutupora, Chihanga, Hombolo Bwawani, Hombolo Makulu, Ipala, Chahwa, Mtumba, Ihumwa, and Nzuguni.

Others are Ipagala, K/Ndege, Miyuji, Makole, Viwandani, Tambukareli, Dodoma Makulu, Iyumbu, and Nghong’ona.

The constituency lies in the eastern part of Dodoma City and hosts several key government institutions, including Parliament, the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, the Defence Forces Headquarters, and the Msalato International Airport.

In an interview on Saturday, October 4, 2025, Mr Mavunde says his vision is driven by concern for the lives of residents and a strong desire to make Mtumba a model constituency for the nation, with improved living conditions.

Regarding representation, he says he served well when the constituency was larger and sees no reason he should lose now that it is smaller, promising committed service to the people and effectively addressing their problems.

He calls on voters to start on October 29, 2025, by supporting President Hassan for the presidency, saying she has led positive developments in Dodoma and will drive further progress in Mtumba.

Land sector

Mr Mavunde describes the land sector as a major challenge for residents but says he has never been silent on it and will not remain so.

He says he has worked to reduce past disputes, noting that land allocation was a major problem.

His solution includes relocating land officers closer to residents, a project already underway in some areas with disputes.

Education sector

He pledges to continue what has been started by building more primary and secondary schools, ensuring children have closer access to education.

He promises to purchase photocopy machines to relieve parents and guardians of weekly contributions on Saturdays, which have become a burden.

He also promises to install model student seating in schools, facilities not yet found anywhere else in Tanzania.

Health sector

Mtumba has four health centres, but Mr Mavunde says more are needed to bring services closer to residents.

At the long-standing Makole Health Centre, he says multi-storey buildings will be constructed to expand and upgrade the facility.

He promises to accelerate the building of dispensaries where needed and to improve existing ones to meet modern standards.

He stresses his contribution to health services, noting that during his five years in Parliament, he deployed doctors to the constituency, offered free eye care, and distributed more than 5,000 spectacles.

Water services

Due to Dodoma’s water shortage, Mr Mavunde says he has petitioned the President for a programme to drill wells in the outskirts of the city, a move he says will bring “good changes.”

He cites the drilling of wells in Nzuguni A as an example and says water infrastructure is being completed in many areas of Mtumba so residents can soon stop complaining. He calls on voters to turn out in large numbers for CCM, promising “good things are coming.”

He says water distribution will not wait until November, with experts already working to ensure continued benefits under CCM leadership.

Markets

Mr Mavunde promises that within five years of his tenure, a vegetable market will be built in Ihumwa Ward to reduce congestion and costs for residents who now travel to the city centre for trade.

The market will serve young farmers from Ihumwa, Nzuguni, Mahomanyika, Mahoma Makulu, Hombolo, and Iyumbu, who currently depend on customers in Dar es Salaam.

He also pledges to revitalise Sabasaba Market by demolishing and rebuilding it so traders can operate freely in a modern environment.

He says: “When I spoke about demolition, some politicised it. I say they may dislike me now, but future generations will remember me, Sabasaba Market will be redeveloped, and no one will lose their place during construction.”

He cites improvements at Majengo Market, which initially faced criticism but is now appreciated, and highlights successes at Mavunde Market in Chang’ombe, which he initiated and built.

Loans

He says Dodoma City Council has set aside Sh7.6 billion for 10 percent loans for youth, women, and persons with disabilities, but warns voters not to take loans carelessly. “Do not rush in and regret it later.”

Mr Mavunde believes in financial literacy, promising to deploy experts to educate residents before loans are given so people can see the benefits without unnecessary hardship.

Sports

Mr Mavunde emphasises youth sports, promising to develop the “Mavunde Cup” competition, which has unearthed talent, some of whom now play in the Premier League and First Division.

He says the reduced size of the constituency will allow better competitions, giving more opportunities to young people.

Why Samia?

He lists five key achievements under the leadership of CCM’s presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is completing her term: the construction of Msalato International Airport, the ring road, health centres and Nala District Hospital, water projects, and infrastructure improvements in the city centre.

He says her speed of work gives him confidence that within five years, Mtumba and Tanzania will make great progress.

Tears in public

When asked how he felt on May 15, 2025, when the constituency was divided, he recalled the emotional farewell of residents, saying it was difficult to speak openly while seeing people cry, a moment that moved him to tears.

Nonetheless, Mr Mavunde promises to be a good representative and to cooperate with whoever wins the Dodoma Constituency.