$10 gas deal is not a transaction, but a turning point

On April 13, Orca Energy Group announced that it had agreed to sell its Tanzanian business, including the Songo Songo gas field operated through PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited, for a nominal consideration of $10 – a number that appears absurd but in reality signals something more consequential: not the absence of value, but the accumulation of risk, uncertainty, and unresolved conflict that reshaped how that value is understood.

Songo Songo is not a marginal asset. For more than two decades, it has underpinned Tanzania’s domestic energy system, supplying gas for power generation and industry while generating substantial revenues for the Government through taxes, royalties, and profit‑sharing. This is not an asset that simply lost value, but one whose commercial logic became difficult to sustain within the regulatory and contractual environment that evolved around it. What is being transferred is both a producing gas field and a relationship that broke down.

The Production Sharing Agreement signed in 2001 functioned for most of its life as intended – balancing investor returns with state participation. However, as the licence approached its October 2026 expiry, alignment gave way to tension. Orca’s position, now forming the basis of international arbitration proceedings reportedly valued at up to $1.2 billion, is that state actions disrupted the project’s economic equilibrium. The Government’s position, though not yet publicly detailed, will almost certainly rest on its sovereign right to regulate a strategic resource in the public interest.

These are not trivial arguments. They sit squarely within the core doctrines of international investment law: fair and equitable treatment, legitimate expectations, and the limits of regulatory power. Tribunals resolve these disputes through examination of conduct – whether actions were proportionate, consistent, and undertaken in good faith. While those legal questions will take time to resolve, the commercial reality has already shifted. Orca has chosen to exit.

The buyers – Taifa Gas Tanzania Limited (49 percent) and UAE‑registered Amber Energy Investment LLC‑FZ (51 percent) – are not acquiring a clean, conventional asset. They are stepping into a structure carrying ongoing obligations, unresolved negotiations, and dispute exposure, the contours of which will depend on how rights and liabilities are structured under the transaction. This is where the conversation must shift from transaction to strategy.

First, arbitration does not disappear with a change in ownership. The treatment of ongoing claims raises legal questions around standing, assignment, and treaty protection. What is more likely is not prolonged litigation but a negotiated outcome. The risk is not that a settlement occurs, but that it occurs without clarity on what Tanzania is conceding, preserving, or redefining in the process.

Second, control matters. A majority stake held by an international investor whose ownership and financing structure is not yet fully transparent raises governance questions. Tanzania’s legal framework, including the Petroleum Act 2015 and oversight by institutions such as the Fair Competition Commission and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, gives the Government both the authority and responsibility to ensure visibility before approving the transaction.

Third, and most importantly, the licence itself. There is a persistent assumption that long‑standing operators have a right to renewal. They do not. Under Tanzanian law, extension is not automatic. It must be applied for, negotiated, and approved. What the new owners are acquiring is not certainty, but an opportunity to negotiate – and this is where Tanzania’s leverage is strongest, before approvals are granted.

What failed in the final years of this asset’s lifecycle was not alignment of interests, but clarity of process. Licence discussions appear to have drifted until positions hardened. Stabilisation provisions, designed to provide investor certainty, are now being tested in arbitration. Regulatory actions are interpreted through the lens of dispute rather than engagement. That is not a sustainable model for the next phase of Tanzania’s gas sector.

What is required now is not approval of a transaction, but the design of a framework – one that defines how extensions are negotiated, how fiscal and regulatory changes are managed, and how disputes are resolved before they escalate. The deeper question this deal raises is not about Orca, but how Tanzania intends to manage strategic assets in a world where capital is sensitive to risk.