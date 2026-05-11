Before AI leads our newsrooms, we must decide what we stand for

A few weeks ago, a young reporter in our newsroom showed me how an AI tool had transcribed a two-hour interview in three minutes. She tapped her laptop and smiled that quiet pride of someone who has just reclaimed an afternoon. I felt two things at once: admiration for what the tool had given her, and a quiet anxiety about what it might one day take.

That anxiety has stayed with me, and I suspect it has stayed with many of my fellow media leaders too. We are not asking whether AI belongs in our work. It is already here in our newsrooms, our content workflows, our audience platforms. The question we have not yet answered is harder: how do we welcome it without surrendering the things that make our work matter?

Trust is not a feature you install

AI can analyse data in seconds, generate content at scale, and predict what audiences will click on. But it cannot inspire a newsroom on the morning of a difficult story. It cannot sit with a grieving source. It cannot weigh, in the silence before publication, whether a sentence is true enough, fair enough, kind enough.

Media houses across this region have spent decades building trust in one honest report, one corrected mistake, one protected source at a time. That trust is not transferable to a tool. It is not something an algorithm earns by being fast. And it is the one asset we cannot afford to outsource, however tempting the efficiency.

Africa cannot keep inheriting technologies built without us

This is the part of the conversation I want African media leaders to claim. For years, we have absorbed technologies designed elsewhere, trained on data that did not include us, and governed by frameworks shaped in our absence. Each time, we have adapted. Each time, the cost of adapting has been carried by our audiences.

AI is the most consequential of these inheritances. The data that trains it does not reflect our languages, our histories, or our news priorities. The biases it carries become the defaults our communities receive. If we adopt these tools without questioning what they were built to do, and for whom, we will publish, recommend, and moderate by rules we did not write.

We cannot afford to be only consumers of this technology. We must be participants in shaping it, and where we cannot yet shape it, we must be disciplined about what we let it do inside our walls.

What leadership looks like from here

The decisions ahead are not technical. They are editorial, ethical, and strategic, which means they belong to leaders, not vendors. Three principles guide how I think about AI inside our work at Mwananchi Communications Limited.

The first is disclosure. Trust in this new age will be built on what we are willing to name, not what we manage to hide. Our audiences deserve to know when a tool helped and when a human decided. A small label costs us nothing; the absence of one can cost us everything.

The second is human oversight on every workflow that touches. No algorithm should be the final voice on a story involving someone’s reputation, dignity, or safety. Speed is not a sufficient reason to remove a human from a decision that affects another human.

The third is values before tools. The question is never “what can this AI do?” It is “does what this AI does align with what we stand for?” When the answer is no, the tool waits no matter how impressive the demo, no matter how much our competitors are using it.

These are not constraints on innovation. They are the conditions that make innovation worth having.

Back to the newsroom

The reporter who showed me the transcription tool will keep using it. So she should. She got her afternoon back, and she will spend it doing what AI cannot listen more carefully, asking the harder follow-up, sitting with an answer until she understands what it really means.

That is the bargain I want every leader in media, business, and government to insist on this year. Let AI take the minutes. We keep the judgement.

A challenge for the month

Before you adopt your next AI tool, do one thing. Write down what it is not allowed to decide on your behalf.

If we cannot answer that question, we are not ready to adopt the tool. And if we will not answer it, we are not leading, we are being led.