Life ain’t easy when you’re born a man!

You’re at the counter. Not far from you, at the corner of the counter, is a young woman who’s somewhat familiar to you.

Before her are two bottles that are yet to be opened as she coyly imbibes from another, without the use of a glass.

You’re absorbed in your newspaper when this tall, skinny fellow comes rushing to the counter and confronts the beer sipping lady.

He barks: “Know what? The barmaid in charge of my bill is trying to rob me, but let me assure you, she’ll not succeed!”

The lady, patting him on the shoulder while craning her neck up to look at him straight in the eye, says in an endearing way, “It’ll be okay; baby; I’ll call her here so you can explain your case…I’m sure she’ll understand.”

The guy doesn’t wait for the “offending” barmaid to be brought to the adjudicator at the counter.

He goes for her personally!

“Here she is,” shouts the guy, “let her tell us about the four beers that are over and above my bill—I’m not a man to be robbed that easily!”

The visibly shaken barmaid swears in God’s name—haki ya Mungu—that the bill is correct.

“How much is it?” the girl at the corner asks.

“Forty thousand only—I swear,” she says in a trembling voice.

“Let us see the bill,” she says.

“Okay, I’ll bring it,” she says and moves to face the akaunta and asks her to help update the agitated guy’s bill in a written form.

The intimidated girl is soon holding a piece of paper showing the bill which she hands over to the tall fellow who looks it critically, then, bending down his tall frame to look at his “baby,” she says: “So, dear, you’ve taken eight Serengeti Lites?”

“Yes, baby; any problem?” she asks in her usual, calm tone.

“Well, well…I thought you had taken just 4… me, I’ve taken five and my friends who’ve just left took three-three…anyway, it’s okay.”

Then, in an interesting move, the lanky guy pulls out from a plastic folder several A-4 documents he claims are rental fee agreement forms for his clients.

“I’m carrying several agreement papers…my clients are yet to pay me in full but I’m okay,” he says, showing off a bunch of keys.

Apparently, he’s a dalali. She asks the lady if she’s ready to leave with him, right now, but she replies it wasn’t possible.

She explains she has wait for the bar to close because she’s standing in for her sister, the bar owner, who’s away on a journey to Moshi.

You can hear them agree they’ll meet here-here tomorrow.

“Sure, baby…tomorrow,” says the tall guy as he presses some banknotes into the girl’s palm, and departs.