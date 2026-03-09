Media can and should fix what’s broken

Acknowledging what is broken is the easy part. Fixing it is harder and unavoidable.

Across the media industry, there is growing consensus that something fundamental has shifted. Trust is fragile. Audiences are sceptical.

Newsrooms are under pressure. Commercial models are strained. Technology is advancing faster than ethical frameworks can keep up.

These are not isolated problems; they are interconnected fractures in the media ecosystem. Fixing what is broken therefore requires more than cosmetic adjustments. It requires structural, cultural, and leadership change.

The first fix must be credibility by design. Trust cannot be rebuilt through messaging alone; it must be embedded in how journalism is produced.

This means recommitting to verification, context, and accuracy as non-negotiable standards—even when speed and competition push in the opposite direction. Media houses must be willing to publish less, but better. In an age of information overload, quality is not a weakness; it is differentiation.

Second, newsrooms must confront the metrics obsession. Audience data is useful, but it should inform not dictate editorial decisions.

Clicks measure attention, not value. Engagement does not equal impact. Fixing what is broken requires restoring editorial judgment as the primary compass, supported by data rather than ruled by it. This recalibration is essential if journalism is to serve public interest rather than public impulse.

The commercial model also needs repair. Advertising alone can no longer sustain quality journalism, yet the alternatives come with risk. Sponsored content, partnerships, and branded storytelling are here to stay, but they must operate within clear ethical boundaries.

Transparency is key. Audiences must know when content is paid for and when it is independent. When lines blur, trust breaks. When lines are clear, commercial innovation and editorial integrity can coexist.

Another area that demands urgent attention is people. Journalism is sustained by human capital—yet burnout, insecurity, and shrinking teams are becoming normalised.

Fixing what is broken requires investing in journalists: training, mental well-being, career development, and fair working conditions. A fatigued newsroom cannot produce courageous journalism. Protecting journalists is not a cost; it is a prerequisite for quality.

Leadership matters more than ever. Strong editorial cultures do not happen by accident; they are built and defended. Editors and media executives set the tone through what they prioritise, tolerate, and reward.

Fixing what is broken requires leaders who are willing to say no—to shortcuts, to undue influence, to decisions that compromise long-term credibility for short-term gain. Inconsistent leadership breeds inconsistent standards.

Technology, too, must be addressed honestly. Artificial intelligence and automation are not threats in themselves. The threat lies in ungoverned use. Media organisations must develop clear AI policies that define accountability, human oversight, and ethical limits. Machines should enhance journalism, not obscure responsibility. When errors occur, there must be clear human ownership. Accountability cannot be automated.

Fixing what is broken also requires acknowledging context. In countries like Tanzania and across Africa, media operates within complex political, economic, and social environments. Resource constraints are real.

Pressures are real. But credibility is still the most valuable asset media possesses. Without it, influence declines regardless of reach or technology.

None of these fixes are quick. They require patience, consistency, and courage. There will be trade-offs. Some revenue will be harder to pursue. Some stories will take longer to publish.

Some decisions will be unpopular. But the alternative—continuing down a path of erosion—is far more costly.

The future of media will not be secured by chasing every trend or adopting every tool. It will be secured by rebuilding foundations: trust, discipline, judgment, and accountability. These are not nostalgic ideals; they are strategic necessities.

What is broken can be fixed but only if media organisations choose long-term credibility over short-term comfort.

The reset will be uncomfortable. It will demand leadership. But it is the only path that preserves journalism’s relevance and legitimacy.