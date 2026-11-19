The mining industry gathers at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre this week under a theme that could not be more on message: value-added minerals as the engine of industrialisation. I have the privilege of moderating the opening-day panel on Vision 2030, and I intend to use it to ask the question the theme invites but rarely answers. Where, exactly, is the value added, and who decides?

Credit first to the government of Tanzania, because it is earned. Mining's share of GDP averaged close to 12 percent in the first nine months of 2025, ahead of the 10 percent the sector targeted for 2025/26. Section 59 of the Mining Act now obliges miners to offer 20 per cent of their gold locally, and the Bank of Tanzania has turned that obligation into reserves, buying 35.4 tonnes in two years. Few African states have moved this deliberately.

Yet the numbers that tell the success story also reveal the next problem. Tanzania produced 67.8 tonnes of gold in 2025/26. Its five reporting refineries sold 28.7 tonnes, and the central bank bought 76 per cent of that. Eight refineries now operate, with two more planned in Mara and Chunya, while the flagship in Mwanza was processing 50 to 100 kilograms a day, early this year against a design capacity several times larger. Adding plants to that picture adds idle capacity, not value. The constraint is not furnaces. It is feedstock, certification and customers.

Start with certification. No Tanzanian refinery yet sits on the London Bullion Market Association's Good Delivery List, the standard that lets a bar trade with banks and central banks anywhere without re-assaying. Until one does, part of the margin leaves the country with the bar, and even the central bank's gold must still be brought up to London standards. When an investor asks me about a Tanzanian refinery, my first question is never throughput. It is who will buy the bar, and on what certificate.

The next issue is the buyer. A refinery whose main customer is the central bank has a policy, not a market. The arrangement has served the reserves well, but investors price concentration risk, and reserve targets are eventually met; the Bank has already sold five tonnes. The smarter design treats the Bank as an anchor buyer with a horizon, tying its purchases to refineries that follow a published accreditation roadmap: chain-of-custody audits, an internationally accredited assay laboratory, independent responsible-sourcing review. Geita's refinery has already taken a first step with responsible-sourcing certification. One accredited Tanzanian refinery would be worth more than five new plants.

Here is where my role as chairwoman of the Switzerland – Tanzania Chamber of Commerce is useful. Switzerland refines a very large share of the world's gold, and accreditation is a technical discipline the best refiners spent decades mastering. Partnerships on assaying, audit and traceability are exactly the kind of cooperation that serves both countries without asking to compromise its sovereignty.

The lesson matters even more for critical minerals, where the stakes dwarf gold. Tanzania holds the world's fourth-largest graphite reserves, a niobium project at Panda Hill expected to place it among the top four producers, and at Ngualla one of the largest, rare earth resources outside China. Lindi Jumbo reached its nameplate graphite output this year, so the question is no longer theoretical. The law prohibits raw exports. Yet at Ngualla, the planned concentrate is committed to a single offtaker, with separation planned abroad. The processing location was settled in the offtake agreement, not in the Mining Act.

That is the point an investment strategist sees and a purely legal reading can miss. Value addition is signed before it is smelted. It is decided in the offtake contract, the power supply terms and the logistics plan, years before the first plant is commissioned. A ban gives Tanzania leverage at the table; it does not by itself move a separation circuit to Songwe. Europe has set itself a benchmark to cap reliance on any single country for strategic minerals. That is a negotiating window, and it rewards governments that arrive with power tariffs, rail access and permitting timelines already committed.

Having helped shape Dira 2050, I read Mining Vision 2030 as one of its first serious stress tests. My three asks are simple. Measure refining by certified output, not plant count. Turn the central bank from main buyer into anchor buyer with a horizon. Finally, put processing location on the table in every critical minerals offtake negotiation, alongside the infrastructure that makes it bankable.