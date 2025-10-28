SportPesa and the future of Tanzanian football: Beyond the numbers

By Doreen Kwayu

Football in Tanzania is more than a sport it is culture, passion, and increasing big business. The unveiling of Young Africans record Sh21.75 billion sponsorship deal with SportPesa in August sparked conversations far beyond stadium walls. From Kariakoo streets to national radio call-ins, the figure became a symbol of Tanzanian football’s rise. It also underscored how sponsorships are now shaping the economic fabric of our national game.

This is a turning point. Tanzanian football is no longer operating in the margins; it is becoming an industry with tangible economic weight, social influence, and continental ambition. For us SportPesa, this partnership reaffirms our belief that investing in football means investing in people, opportunity, and national pride.

Challenges facing Tanzanian football

Even as the excitement builds, we must face the realities that continue to limit progress. Many clubs still rely heavily on short-term revenues and gate collections, leaving little room for long-term investment. Infrastructure from training grounds to medical facilities and stadium maintenance requires more sustained funding than most clubs can currently provide.

The development pipeline also needs reinforcement. Youth academies lack resources to fully nurture emerging players, while women’s football, though steadily growing, continues to face challenges of funding and recognition. Fans, the beating heart of the game, often face frustrations ranging from poor stadium logistics to unreliable live broadcasts.

CAF licensing now compels clubs to invest in administration, facilities, and community development, a standard that Tanzania must meet not just to comply, but to compete. This is the moment to act decisively, not cautiously.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Our partnership shows what is possible when ambition meets investment. Beyond performance enhancement, the funds are enabling professional structures, better player welfare, improved training environments, advanced scouting, and modern matchday experiences.

True growth, however, lies in how these resources transform the wider ecosystem from youth academies and women’s football to healthcare, fan safety, and career pathways for players. The aim is not simply to fund football, but to professionalise it from the ground up, ensuring that the progress we celebrate today can be sustained tomorrow.

Fans should feel the impact

For us at SportPesa, the real success of any sponsorship is measured by the fan experience. A deal of this scale must translate into smoother stadium access, cleaner stands, improved sound systems, and consistent matchday coverage. Fans deserve quality football both on the pitch and in how it’s presented.

Equally, investment must empower young players to rise through the ranks and ensure women’s football is visible and celebrated. When supporters see these improvements, they will know that every shilling invested is working to uplift the game they love.

Lessons from SportPesa’s regional footprint

Our experience across the continent proves that meaningful partnerships drive transformation. The 2017 SportPesa Super Cup, which brought East African clubs together and led to Everton’s historic visit to Dar es Salaam, demonstrated Tanzania’s potential to command international attention.

In Kenya, our collaboration with the Football Federation fostered stability across grassroots and professional football. In South Africa, partnership with Varsity Football helped nurture university talent. Globally, alliances with Everton, Hull City, and Arsenal have given East African football unprecedented visibility. The message is clear when investment is matched with vision and accountability, growth follows.

The power of partnerships

No single player can transform Tanzanian football alone. Clubs must use sponsorship funds responsibly and transparently, ensuring they reach where impact is greatest. Sponsors must go beyond branding to drive shared accountability and measurable outcomes. Government and regulators must strengthen infrastructure, policy, and governance. And fans must remain engaged not only as spectators but as vital partners in progress.

The SportPesa-Yanga partnership represents a model for how collaboration can reshape the football industry into one that is globally respected, locally empowering, and economically sustainable.

Aligning with national ambitions

Sport is an essential pillar of Tanzania’s national development vision. With clubs like Yanga and Simba gaining continental recognition, and government support for professional leagues increasing, we stand at a pivotal moment.

Strategic sponsorships like this one don’t just benefit clubs they fuel youth employment, skills development, and national visibility. They also align with CAF’s call for African football to adopt sustainable, long-term models that secure the future of the sport.

Conclusion: Beyond the numbers

The Sh21.75 billion headline made waves across Tanzania. But the real measure of success will be the transformation we see, in better football on the pitch, stronger infrastructure off it, more opportunities for youth and women, and richer fan experiences.

At SportPesa, we believe that sponsorship is not about ceremony; it’s about commitment, impact, and delivery. But this journey requires collective effort. Clubs must manage resources wisely, government must continue to provide an enabling environment, and fans must stay engaged in holding all of us accountable to higher standards.

The cheque has been signed, now it’s time for every stakeholder to step up. Together, we can take Tanzanian football to the next level, professional, competitive, and truly world-class.