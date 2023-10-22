Take action against culprits of the Kariakoo fire accident

The revelations of a preliminary report from a team formed by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Albert Chalamila to probe the fire incident in Kariakoo a fortnight ago are shocking.

It is outrageous that some individuals would go to such lengths as to risk the lives of people and destroy property by setting fire to business premises that serve as a livelihood for hundreds of individuals.

While a longstanding ownership dispute between traders and the management of Kariakoo Auction Mart Co. Ltd may have existed, this still provides no justification for the destructive act of arson. Regrettably, the consequences of this mindless act were far-reaching, with the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings and consuming merchandise and property. The aftermath has left numerous families grappling with financial hardship due to the destruction of their primary source of income.

Tanzania stands as a nation built on the pillars of law and order, boasting a well-established legal and judicial system. All those with grievances over the management of Kariakoo Auction Mart Co. Ltd should have used the legal options available to solve their problems. Resorting to illegal and perilous methods to address grievances invariably exacerbates the issue at hand rather than resolving it.

While we acknowledge that the RC team's report may have presented some recommendations, it is our fervent appeal to the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation against those involved in the sabotage.

Such actions undeniably amount to economic sabotage and must not go unchallenged. A criminal investigation should serve as a deterrent to any individuals who might contemplate employing criminal methods as a means to resolve their disputes or grievances.

Such destructive actions not only violate the law but also disrupt the social fabric of our society, causing unwarranted hardship and trauma to innocent individuals who depend on these businesses for their livelihoods.

Moreover, economic sabotage of this nature cannot be tolerated within a society that prides itself on upholding the principles of justice, equity, and the rule of law. The consequences of this incident extend beyond the physical damage inflicted on structures and merchandise. They also extend to the profound emotional and economic distress faced by the victims.













To foster an environment where individuals can pursue their economic endeavours with confidence, knowing that the law will protect their interests, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that those responsible for the Kariakoo fire incident are brought to justice. We, as a society, must stand united in our condemnation of such criminal acts and demonstrate our commitment to upholding the law.

We further implore the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly, free from any undue influence, and with the goal of bringing the culprits to justice.

We also urge regional authorities to pay attention to the dispute at hand involving the Kariakoo Auction Mart Company.