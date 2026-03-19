The US must urgently learn from Africa

Canada. Evidencing how the US and the world are struggling under eccentric convict felon Donnie Trumpet, aka Mr Tarriffman, I feel something is amiss.

Considering how Donnie’s ‘Making America and the World Great’ with his wars and tariffs, I suggest that the US must abolish term limits to enable Donnie to rule forever. When I see Donnie, I see a monarch like Kaguuuta and others.

Nevertheless, Donnie must blame himself for wasting precious time accusing Africans and other ‘shitholes’ of all sorts of racist hooeys without seeking advice from the constitution tampers that Africa’s in hundreds.

Before Trumpet’s re-election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), at old hours, stormed Donnie’s Mar-a-Lago beautiful mansion. I was frozen. How do you send FBI sleuths to comb, swoop, and vandalise the home of the former and future President?

Yes. According to Donnie, then, the sleuths took some boxes from his mansion. When some of Donnie’s diehards spitefully thought his successor and predecessor, Joe Biden, was behind his predicaments, guess what?

The then-US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, whom Donnie appointed, had the guts to come forward and say he was the one who decided to dispatch the FBI to commit that sacrilege! Can any African director of whatever security outfit replicate this and survive?

Donnie must blame himself for not conscripting his sons into the army and for not giving them high ranks to ensure they protect their family rule. Erickie and Donnie Jr. would make very beautiful soldiers that God has ever created.

They’d be in the class of Keineruxxba and others whose fathers drafted in their private so-called national armies to protect their family rules. If there’s anything Donnie perfected, it's appointing his Daughter’s husband, Jerry Kushnei, as his advisor, who pulls more strings than his siblings-in-law.

To perfect their ‘sacrilegious’ complot against Donnie and his empire and illegally and needlessly shame him, the FBI went in the middle of the night and disturbed the peace of the man and the first woman, who lives her American dream!

Who, in Africa, can shamelessly go to the first house to search the residence of the biggest man or woman in the land under whatever pretexts and get away with murder? No officer worth his or her salt can search even a big man’s or woman’s barns. Hajitaki huyu?

Hear what Garland said. “I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter” (USA Today, August 11, 2022). When asked about the kind of offence Donnie might have committed, Garland said that there was “probable cause”, yada, yada, yada that Donnie might have committed a crime.

How can a god commit a crime like possessing hush-hush materials while he or she knows everything about the country since it’s under her/his control? Donnie called the assault on Mar-a-Lago a pure witch hunt. Wow! How do you turn a President into a witch, then hunt him or her?

In Africa, it’s unthinkable and doesn’t add up for the President to break any law while she/he’s above the law, the law, and the constitution. Americans need to go to Africa to learn jurisprudence and its interpretations. Their sanity has petered out.

If Donnie were an African President, he’d have abolished the FBI. I’ve never understood why the US kept the President who controls the country like his private estate and can appoint his kids, wife, courtiers, and friends as he deems fit to help him milk, sorry, run his estate known as country aka banana republic to be precise. Is the US becoming a banana republic in its own light for the lack of respect to its leader, let alone familicracy and nepotism?

How on earth can a sane person or organisation suspect the President, his family, or networks of any criminality? Why do Americans disrespect their leaders by denying them the infallibility and right to be above the law, like their sacrosanct African colleagues?

Who bewitched Americans in the first place? Garland said that, in looking for classified documents, it believed Donnie took from the White Home when he lost an election he has never conceded, it has never been found.