What Tanzanian–Italian collaboration has achieved in 15 years of heritage and science

BY Mariam Gichan

Fifteen years ago, an informal meeting between a Tanzanian and an Italian scholar sparked one of the most successful scientific partnerships in East Africa.

What began in 2011 as a modest training programme at Olduvai Gorgethe cradle of humankindhas grown into a collaboration that is reshaping science, careers, and communities in Tanzania.

Olduvai Gorge and Laetoli in northern Tanzania are not just local treasures; they are global landmarks. These fossil-rich landscapes preserve over four million years of human and environmental history, offering scientists vital clues about how early humans adapted to climate change.

Over the years, Tanzanian and Italian teams have made remarkable discoveries. At Olduvai, they unearthed fossils including a nearly complete crocodile skull and hominin teeth. At Laetoli, they revisited the famous 3.66-million-year-old footprints of Australopithecus afarensis, providing new insights into how early humans walked upright.

Palaeoscience research also carries direct economic impact from the moment a project begins. At the national level, institutions such as COSTECH charge application fees plus $300 for each approved researcher, while the National Museum of Tanzania and Antiquities Division receive 15 percent of every research budget.

Italian students tour the Olduvai Gorge Museum as part of their field school and research in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. Photo: The Citizen correspondent

At the local level, villagers are hired during field seasons, researchers spend on food and supplies, and cultural items are purchased. Each new find also strengthens Tanzania’s tourism industry by drawing visitors to heritage sites and museums.

“Every discovery adds another layer of value,” said Mandela Ryano, a lecturer at the University of Dodoma.

“They don’t just expand our scientific knowledge; they attract tourists, stimulate research, and benefit both local and national economies.”

The partnership has also brought cutting-edge technology into Tanzanian research. Tools such as drone mapping, 3D scanning, and photogrammetry are now used to record ancient finds with digital precision. This makes fossils accessible not only to scientists but also to the general public through exhibitions and online platforms.

“When the collaboration started in 2011, it had mainly a training purpose,” recalled Dr Marco Cherin, Associate Professor of Paleontology at the University of Perugia. “We wanted to train Tanzanian and Italian students on human evolution and related topics in a place that is among the most important in the world Olduvai Gorge.”

By 2015, the project had moved beyond training. Students began co-authoring research papers that contribute to international debates on human origins and climate change. The biggest impact has been on Tanzanian youth, with many students using the programme as a stepping stone to build careers in archaeology and heritage studies.

One example is Jackson Kimambo, who began as an archaeology student at the University of Dar es Salaam. Through the project, he trained in Italy and, in 2024, secured a fully funded PhD scholarship at the University of Perugia.

For others, the experience has been equally transformative. “Two seasons in the field equipped me with a very strong foundation for my career,” said trainee George Msuya. “Maybe I’ll even be a digital archaeologist or 3D modelling expert in the future who knows?”

Italian and Tanzanian students, together with community members, listen to a briefing at their campsite during the Olduvai Gorge field school and research program in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. Photo: The Citizen correspondent

Communities near Olduvai and Laetoli are not left behind. Many residents work alongside researchers during field seasons, earning income while linking their heritage to daily livelihoods. The collaboration demonstrates how science can bring benefits not just to universities but also to ordinary people.

For Tanzania, the partnership strengthens heritage management, boosts tourism, and positions the country as a leader in global science diplomacy. For Italy, it represents a commitment to cultural and scientific cooperation, supported by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Yet challenges remain. Much of the laboratory analysis still takes place abroad. According to Wilson Jilala, a researcher at the National Museum of Tanzania, this limits local ownership of discoveries.

“For sustainability, we need stronger local facilities so that Tanzanian researchers can take the lead in interpreting our own heritage,” he said.

His concern reflects a broader African debate: how to ensure international science partnerships empower local institutions rather than exporting knowledge.

Plans are underway to improve museums and exhibitions so that discoveries are not kept only for academics but shared widely with Tanzanians and the global community. For young scholars like trainee Lemali Olopiro, this is also about preparing future leaders.

“The future lies in educating people about the importance of heritage resources,” he said. “I see myself becoming one of the leading researchers, taking Tanzania’s heritage into a new era.”

At its heart, the Tanzanian–Italian partnership is more than science. It is a model of how nations can work together, share knowledge, and invest in people. Over the years, the collaboration has transformed students into experts, given local communities a stake in heritage, and positioned Tanzania at the centre of global debates about human origins.

Fifteen years on, the journey at Olduvai and Laetoli shows that Tanzania is not only protecting its heritage but also shaping its future. Through education, research, and international cooperation, the country is building bridges that strengthen science, grow tourism, and ensure that Tanzania remains a key player in telling the shared story of humanity.

This story is not unique to Italy. Tanzania is a hub for international scientific cooperation, attracting research teams from Canada, Germany, the United States, and beyond. In palaeoscience, archaeology, and heritage management, Tanzania’s landscapes and history remain classrooms without walls where global knowledge is built.



