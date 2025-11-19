What the appointments of Machumu and Mhando tell us about the future of Tanzania’s Public Communication

In appointing Bakari Machumu as Director of Presidential Communications and Tido Mhando as Adviser for Information and Communications, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a bold and calculated choice — one that reaches beyond routine administrative reshuffles and speaks to a deeper vision of how the state intends to communicate with its citizens.

Two titans, one strategy

This pair of appointments brings together two of Tanzania’s most experienced media minds. Their trajectories are marked by decades of leadership, rigorous newsroom discipline and an unwavering commitment to public information.

Bakari Machumu, who spent over twenty years rising through the ranks at Mwananchi Communications Limited, built a reputation defined by strategic clarity, calm crisis management and a relentless pursuit of accuracy.

From business reporting to managing editorial teams and eventually overseeing one of Tanzania’s largest media houses, Machumu’s stewardship has been tested by shifting media regulations, digital transformation pressures and major operational disruptions. His record is one of resilience and thoughtful reform.

Tido Mhando, on the other hand, represents an era of journalism that was shaped by the power of broadcasting. Beginning his career in the late 1960s at Radio Tanzania before moving into international broadcasting and later leading the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, he has stood at the crossroads of local storytelling, global media standards and state broadcasting reform. His voice — firm, measured, deeply informed — has long symbolised professionalism in Tanzanian journalism.

Their combined pedigree forms a formidable communications engine for State House.

A signal of maturity and institution-building

The decision to appoint two media veterans is significant. It signals that the government is prioritising experience over short-term optics, and institutional depth over improvisation. At a time when public discourse is often fragmented and politicised, placing seasoned professionals at the centre of communication strategy suggests a desire for coherence, credibility and long-term stability.

This also reflects a shift towards recognising that modern governance requires more than announcements — it requires engagement. Machumu’s background in digital expansion and newsroom transformation is particularly relevant in an age where the public consumes information fluidly, across platforms and in real time. Mhando’s deep broadcasting experience complements this by anchoring communication in clarity, cultural context and a strong ethical foundation.

Together, they represent an alignment between legacy media wisdom and contemporary communication demands.

Challenges that demand careful navigation

Yet, these appointments are not without their complexities. Both men come from traditional media institutions — sectors that value structure, hierarchy and editorial oversight. In the fast-moving world of digital communication, where narratives shift in minutes and the public expects immediacy, their greatest challenge will be adapting the discipline of old newsrooms to the pace of modern political communication.

Another delicate task lies in maintaining openness and transparency. Mhando, whose moral authority in journalism is widely recognised, will be expected to uphold principles of press freedom and constructive scrutiny — even within the machinery of government. His influence must lean towards strengthening democratic dialogue, not insulating power.

For Machumu, transitioning from independent media management to state communication comes with its own balancing act. He will need to project government priorities clearly while ensuring communication remains accurate, fair and in service of public understanding rather than political convenience.

A defining moment for Tanzania’s public discourse

Ultimately, the appointments of Machumu and Mhando reflect something larger than the individuals themselves. They demonstrate an understanding that skilled communication is critical to good governance — especially in a climate where misinformation spreads easily and public trust must be earned, not demanded.

If these two veteran journalists can translate their decades of expertise into a modern, transparent and citizen-centred communication ecosystem, Tanzania stands to gain a stronger, more informed public sphere. Their success would not only enhance the administration’s credibility but also raise the bar for how government institutions communicate in the years ahead.

By choosing experience, integrity and institutional memory, President Samia has placed a considerable bet on the enduring value of professional journalism. Time will tell, but the early signs point to a communications strategy built not on noise, but on wisdom — and that alone is a refreshing signal for the country’s democratic maturity.