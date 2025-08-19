Why Nane Nane deserves a rethink

I’m an urban woman who grew up in Oman- a desert, where the closest thing we had to agriculture were well-landscaped roundabouts. So, when conversations start to include vocabulary such as: horticulture or irrigation, I just nod politely and Google later.

I’m also the type of woman who used to think Nane Nane was just a farmer’s affair showcasing tractors, soil samples and livestock. That was until I met a graphic designer who was selling brand kits to farmers and agri-processors.

Before meeting her, Nane Nane agriculture fair looked like a throwback to rural traditions, but I’ve learnt that it’s no village show, it’s an ecosystem in motion where farmers and founders meet, buzzing with innovation.

Agriculture isn’t just farming anymore. It’s: processing, branding, packaging, logistics, finance, content creation and so much more. And that opens the gates for a different kind of entrepreneur. To paraphrase my graphic designer acquaintance “Don't sleep on Nane Nane thinking it's not your scene. Tanzanian agriculture is a whole value chain and they need urban creatives and techies to partner with.”

And After doing my research, she’s absolutely right! According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of The United Nations, Tanzania’s agriculture sector employs 65–70 per cent of the workforce and contributes over 25 per cent of GDP, but the most transformative growth is in value addition and agri-services.

And according to the 2024 Nane Nane Northern Zone report, over 30 per cent of new exhibitors were urban-based entrepreneurs not directly involved in farming.

Here’s 5 ways to tap into Nane Nane as a businessperson:

Walk the value chain: Many walk into Nane Nane expecting maize and cattle. But the real innovation is happening at the intersections, where agriculture meets packaging, machinery, digital payments, and logistics. If you only visit the crop booths, you’ll miss the chance to understand agriculture as a system, not just a sector.

Bring your business cards: Networking isn’t about how many hands you shake, it’s about being memorable when the handshake ends. Co-ops, youth-led startups, and NGOs at Nane Nane are actively looking for partners who can help them grow. A business card isn’t just contact info, it’s a cue for continued collaboration.

Pitch differently: Urban entrepreneurs often make the mistake of showcasing their product instead of solving a rural problem. Don’t just sell what you do, frame it as a catalyst for income, efficiency, or resilience for farmers and agri-SMEs. Here is what my friend did.

Instead of saying that she designs modern logos, she pitched herself as a professional who helps local processors package their products so they can charge more and reach supermarkets. That’s the difference between being interesting and being essential.

Follow up fast: Connection without consistency is just noise. If you don’t follow up within 48–72 hours, your conversation gets lost in the post-fair haze. Prepare follow-up emails or WhatsApp messages in advance, it signals professionalism and turns leads into relationships.

Study sector trends: Every exhibition is a signal, pay attention to what’s drawing crowds and investor attention. Solar dryers, branded millet flours, agri-insurance products, these aren’t side shows, they’re early indicators of where demand is moving. Smart entrepreneurs don’t chase trends, they ride the momentum where it already exists.