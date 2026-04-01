Why Tanzania's telecommunication sector is at an inflexion point

By Charles Kamoto

Tanzania’s telecommunications sector is entering a decisive phase, one that will shape how individuals, businesses and institutions connect, transact and participate in the digital economy.

For years, much of Africa—including Tanzania—has relied on circuit-switched networks such as 2G and 3G for voice services, even as data traffic migrated to 4G.

This hybrid model created inefficiencies, limiting users’ ability to access high-speed data while on calls, reducing voice quality and increasing operational complexity for network providers.

The introduction of Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) begins to address these constraints.

VoLTE is a technology that signals a shift from legacy systems to a more advanced, data-driven communications ecosystem.

This is not merely a technical upgrade. It represents a structural change in how networks are designed, how services are delivered and how users experience connectivity.

Airtel Tanzania already this technology dubbed “VoLTE Bila Chenga” in December 2025, meaning that customers can now make high-definition voice calls over 4G and 5G networks without reverting to older technologies.

This enables simultaneous voice communication and high-speed data usage—an essential feature in an increasingly mobile-first economy.

The move comes at a time when Tanzania’s telecoms sector is demonstrating strong performance. According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), mobile network operators recorded efficiency levels exceeding 90 percent in key performance indicators in 2025, including SMS delivery, call set-up times and overall voice quality.

However, maintaining and improving these standards requires continuous investment in next-generation technologies—and VoLTE is a critical part of that evolution.

Globally, VoLTE has already gained significant traction. Nearly 300 commercial VoLTE networks are operational across more than 120 markets, connecting billions of users. This widespread adoption underscores a broader industry shift towards all-IP networks, where voice, data and multimedia services are integrated on a single platform.

In Africa, early adopters have demonstrated the transformative potential of this technology, with rapid uptake driven by improved user experience and growing demand for seamless connectivity.

For Tanzania, the implications are both immediate and long-term.

First, VoLTE enables operators to gradually phase out legacy networks, freeing up valuable spectrum that can be reallocated to enhance data services. This process—known as spectrum refarming—strengthens network capacity and prepares the sector for future technologies.

Second, it enhances service quality and reliability. As mobile devices become central to everyday life, the ability to access the internet while on a call is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether for business transactions, accessing health services or participating in online education, uninterrupted connectivity improves productivity and efficiency.

Third, VoLTE strengthens competition within the sector. Operators that invest in high-quality, integrated communication services are better positioned to meet evolving customer expectations. This, in turn, drives innovation and raises the overall standard of service delivery.

Tanzania’s digital infrastructure has expanded significantly in recent years, with 4G coverage now widespread and 5G networks being rolled out in selected areas. These developments are aligned with national ambitions, including the long-term vision outlined in Dira 2050, which seeks to harness technology as a driver of economic growth. Yet infrastructure alone is not sufficient.

The pace of digital transformation will also depend on the affordability of compatible devices and the policy environment governing the sector. Measures that reduce the cost of smartphones and facilitate faster deployment of network infrastructure can accelerate adoption and maximise the benefits of new technologies.

VoLTE’s full potential will only be realised if both supply and demand-side conditions are addressed—operators must continue to invest, while consumers must have access to the tools needed to participate in the digital economy.

For many users, VoLTE may not appear as a distinct product. However, its impact is far-reaching. It enhances call quality, improves user experience and lays the foundation for advanced services such as video calling over LTE and other IP-based applications.

More importantly, it positions Tanzania to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.

As the country continues its transition, the shift to technologies such as VoLTE marks a turning point—one that moves the sector from incremental improvement to systemic transformation.