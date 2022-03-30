Will Russia use nukes in Ukraine?

By Jonathan Power More by this Author

In the Cold War days, some of us used to say “Better red than dead” to rebuff those who believed in “role-the-dice nuclear deterrence” as a way of political life that gave them security. Now those of us who are frightened that Vladimir Putin could start a nuclear war over Ukraine should coin a new phrase. How about: “Better alive than going to the grave with Vladimir Putin”?

Admittedly that doesn’t have the same snappy ring, but you get my point.

At the UN, President Donald Trump (aka Fire and Fury) once threatened to “totally” destroy North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself.

In riposte, Senator Bob Corker, former chair of the US Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and at one time an important backer of Trump, the candidate, said that Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III”.

If Donald Trump felt unconstrained to use them he wouldn’t have been the first president to think the unthinkable. It’s the same sort of argument that President Harry Truman used in his public pronouncements to justify the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In order to protect the lives of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who were fighting their way from the south of Japan to Tokyo, the bombs had to be used, he argued.

In fact, we now know from well-regarded historians that this was not the most important argument that persuaded Truman to give the order to bomb.

It was the fear that the US ally, the Soviet Union, invading from the north, would get to Tokyo first if the US didn’t immediately intimidate Japan to surrender.

At the time of the Korean War in 1953-55, Truman again nearly used nuclear weapons to halt the Chinese coming to the aid of the communist North, but was dissuaded by Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister.

Advisors to President John F. Kennedy including his (later pacifist-inclined) secretary of defence, Robert McNamara, considered their use against the Soviet Union during the Cuban crisis of 1962, and were mentally prepared in extremis to use them.

A sophisticated poll by YouGov in 2015 examined how America would react if Iran was caught violating an agreement that sharply reduced world sanctions in return for Iran giving up its nuclear research programme.

If there was a Russian nuclear attack, it would probably be, to begin with, the use of a small battlefield nuclear weapon, as little as 20 percent the size of Hiroshima’s, killing a mere 10,000 people. Still, it might be enough to provoke the US to retaliate with a similar weapon to supposedly deter the further use of them by Russia (the US has plenty of these stored on European soil).

The nuclear strategists have warned us about this use, leading to, step by step, incremental escalation, tit for tat, which at a certain point reaches the point of “use them or lose them”. Very senior military men, including General Colin Powell, the former chief of the US military, have pointed out that once nuclear weapons are used it will be extraordinarily difficult to halt an escalation which could end with the use of the mightiest nuclear-tipped rockets. I’m sure there is similar reserve in the higher ranks of the Russian military and political class. Mikhail Gorbachev, when president of the Soviet Union, dismissed their use.

Still, as Truman and Trump have shown, there are politicians who believe in their use and feel confident they can press the button if necessary.

I can’t guess what goes on in Putin’s mind. Maybe he is in that club of ruthless, amoral, leaders or whether, like Nikita Khrushchev, the former premier of the Soviet Union, who threatened their use during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he would pull back at the last possible moment. Khrushchev had played a kind of Russian roulette with the US, and this was one of the major reasons his colleagues in the Politburo (cabinet) deposed him. They did not want to see the civilised world incinerated.

As for regular church-goer Joe Biden, I can’t imagine he would go against the teaching of the Catholic Church and use them. He knows the Pope, whom he reveres, has spoken out both against the use of violence in the Ukraine war and against nuclear weapons. Biden, if considered the nuclear option would wonder if God would send him to roast in hell. Of course, most modern-day Christians don’t much believe in hell fire- but you never know. I hope he never has to confront such a decision.