Betika Mbeya Tulia Marathon set for May 15 and 16

Dar es Salaam. The 10th edition of the Betika Mbeya Tulia Marathon is scheduled to take place on May 15 and 16 this year in the Mbeya Region.

Organizers have already unveiled the official jersey for this season, aiming to raise Sh300 million to support improvements in health and education infrastructure.

In addition to health and education, the organizers—Tulia Trust—will continue supporting vulnerable communities, as they have done in the past by improving housing and providing other essential humanitarian needs.

As registration for the marathon continues in various locations in Mbeya and Dar es Salaam, as well as online, the organizers officially launched the season’s jersey.

Speaking during the launch event yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Tulia Trust Director, Tulia Ackson, said this year’s marathon will be held at an even higher standard.

Ackson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Uyole and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), noted that the event, now in its 10th year, has grown significantly through successful partnerships, including with sports betting company Betika, which is the main sponsor for the second consecutive year.

She said Tulia Trust plans to raise Sh300 million to enhance education and health infrastructure. “This effort is meant to complement the government’s initiatives in improving various sectors, including health and education.

As Tulia Trust, we support by upgrading specific areas for example, where there is a dispensary without a maternity ward, we build one and work with partners to supply equipment. The same applies to education, where we support government efforts,” she said.

Apart from infrastructure improvements, she added that the Trust also supports vulnerable communities by providing housing and other social services.

“With Betika now as our main sponsor, the scope of our work will expand even further due to their support, along with all citizens who have stood with Tulia Trust in making this marathon a success,” she said.

There will also be fun runs of 5km and 10km, with prize money for winners expected to increase compared to last season.

Betika Tanzania General Manager Samuel Mcheru said the company has chosen to invest in the marathon because of its significant role in promoting athletics in the country.