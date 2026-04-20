Tanzania shines at Tanfoam Marathon in Arusha

Arusha. Tanzanian athletes delivered a commanding performance at the second edition of the Tanfoam Marathon, dominating key races and proudly flying the national flag high in a competitive international field.

Home runners stamped their authority early in the men’s 21km race, where Boay Maganga surged to victory in a strong time of 1:04:50. He was closely followed by Protas Gabriel of Singida, who clocked 1:05:04, while Daniell Sinda secured third place in 1:05:21. In the women’s 21km category, Magdalena Shauri led from start to finish to claim top honours in 1:11:36. Failuna Matanga of Talenti Club finished second in 1:14:23, while Tunu Andrea completed the podium in 1:15:01. Winners in both men’s and women’s half marathon categories walked away with Sh5 million, while second and third placed finishers earned Sh2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

In the full marathon (42km) men’s race, Modest Peter Kalist produced a dominant run to clinch victory in 2:15:58. He was followed by Kenya’s Moses Mengichi, who finished in 2:20:02, while Uganda’s Jonathan Akankwasa completed the podium in 2:20:23.

Tanzania also celebrated success in the women’s 42km race, where Vaileth Kigasi powered to victory in 2:42:10. Kenya’s Maureen Jepkoech took second place in 2:43:19, ahead of compatriot Edinah Too, who finished third in 2:44:16.

Winners in the full marathon categories each received Sh6 million, with second and third place finishers earning Sh2.4 million and Sh1.2 million respectively.

The event, which also featured 10km and 5km races, attracted more than 1,200 participants who competed along the scenic streets of Arusha, with the finish and key activities centred at the General Tyre grounds. Speaking after the race, event chairperson Gloria Temu said the marathon is part of ongoing efforts to support government initiatives in promoting public health through physical activity while also developing athletics in the country. She noted that the rising burden of non-communicable diseases makes such sporting initiatives increasingly important.

Athletics Tanzania president Rogath Steven praised the marathon for setting high organisational standards and serving as a key platform for nurturing talent ahead of international competitions.

He also urged organisers across the country to strictly adhere to regulations governing road races.

“Tanfoam Marathon has set a strong example by meeting international standards. Organisers must follow proper procedures, otherwise legal action will be taken,” he warned. Guest of honour and CRDB Bank Northern Zone Manager Cosmas Sadat emphasised the importance of such events in growing athletics and enhancing Tanzania’s global sporting profile.