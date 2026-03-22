Tanzanians shine at Yas Kili International Half Marathon, Makonda conglatulates winners

Moshi. Tanzanian athletes delivered an outstanding performance on home soil at the 2026 Yas Kili International Half Marathon, a 21 kilometre race held as part of the renowned Kili International Marathon, one of Africa’s most prominent annual sporting events.

The event saw Michael Geay clinch the gold medal in the half marathon after clocking 1:04:10, followed closely by Josephat Joshua Gisumo in 1:04:14, while Kenya’s James Kairiuki finished third in 1:04:30.

In the women’s category, Hamida Musa led the Tanzanian charge, followed by Failuna Matanga, with Kenya’s Veronika Wanjiku finishing third.

The impressive performances further underlined Tanzania’s growing stature in long-distance running and reinforced the country’s ambition to become a powerhouse in athletics.

Speaking after the race, Geay said the competition was very tough but expressed pride in representing the country well. “I am very happy to win the race. It was not easy, as all runners were targeting the gold medal,” said Geay.

The competition drew elite runners from across the region and beyond, but it was the strong showing by local athletes that captured attention and ignited national pride.

Speaking after the race, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, congratulated participants and praised the high level of performance witnessed throughout the event.

He said the 2026 edition clearly demonstrated the steady rise and proven capability of Tanzanian athletes on the international stage.

“What I have witnessed in Moshi today is more than a competition. It is a reflection of dedication, patriotism and the remarkable strength Tanzanians bring to the track, proving they can compete and win at the highest level,” said Makonda.

He also delivered a message from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has committed to officiating the marathon next year.

According to Makonda, the Head of State has also pledged to increase the winners’ prize purse by an additional Sh100 million, a move expected to further elevate the profile of the event and motivate athletes.

Makonda noted that the Yas Kili International Half Marathon continues to serve as a powerful platform that unites people, promotes tourism and revitalises the country’s sports landscape, particularly in the Kilimanjaro region.

The Chief Executive Officer of Yas, Pierre Canton Bacara, said the level of competition in the 21.1 kilometre race reflects both the strength of Tanzanian athletics and the growing enthusiasm the marathon generates each year. He explained that Yas’s more than 12 year sponsorship of the race is rooted in a long term commitment to supporting sports development in Tanzania.

Bacara added that this year’s theme, “Every Corner, Every Step Faster,” aligns with the company’s efforts to expand 4G and 5G connectivity nationwide.

He noted that Yas has been recognised for the third consecutive year by Ookla as the fastest mobile network in Tanzania. “We continue to invest in network infrastructure to ensure every Tanzanian has access to reliable connectivity, whether for business, education, agriculture or celebrating achievements like today’s race across our digital platforms,” he said.

On environmental sustainability, Bacara reaffirmed Yas’s commitment to the Yas Green for Kili initiative, launched in 2021 to protect ecosystems around Mount Kilimanjaro. He revealed that more than 50,000 trees will be planted this year, including 3,000 seedlings already planted in the Njoro area.