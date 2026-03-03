Blow for Yanga as three key players miss Singida clash

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga), will head into tomorrow’s Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash against Singida Black Stars without three of their key players, dealing a significant blow to their title defense hopes.

The highly anticipated match, set for 4pm at the Airtel Stadium in Singida Region, is expected to be one of the toughest encounters of the season, given the stature of the two teams in the league standings.

Yanga will be missing the services of Ivorian attacking midfielder Pacome Zouzoua, midfielder Dickson Job, and forward Mohammed Damaro. While Pacome and Job are sidelined with injuries, Damaro will serve a one-match ban after accumulating three yellow cards.

Pacome Zouzoua has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during the Caf Champions League match against JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on February 15. This will mark his fifth consecutive match missed, following games against Namungo FC (1-0 win), JKT Tanzania (5-0 win), Simba (0-0 draw), and the CRDB Federation Cup clash against Cosmopolitan (2-0 win). “Pacome is still nursing his shoulder injury and remains in Dar es Salaam. Job was injured in the match against Simba, and Damaro is serving a suspension after receiving three yellow cards. It is a big blow, but we have alternative players ready to step up and fill the gaps,” a team source said.

Despite the absences, Yanga remains in a strong position at the top of the league standings with 29 points from 11 matches. Singida Black Stars, meanwhile, are in ninth place with 19 points from the same number of games, setting the stage for a potential upset if the champions fail to adapt.

Yanga’s coaching staff is expected to adjust tactics and utilize squad depth to counter the missing trio. Analysts suggest the match will test the team’s resilience and adaptability, especially against a Singida side eager to climb the table.