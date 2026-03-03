Barker rues missed chances as Goncalves hails ‘resilience’

Dar es Salaam. Simba head coach Steve Barker has admitted he was not satisfied with the result of last Sunday’s Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash against traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Despite dominating large spells of the encounter, Simba were forced to settle for a goalless draw in a high-intensity Kariakoo derby that lived up to its billing.

The Msimbazi Street giants controlled possession for long periods and created several clear-cut scoring chances, especially in the first half, but their attackers failed to convert opportunities into goals.

Barker expressed frustration that the outcome did not mirror his team’s overall performance.

“The result does not reflect our performance in the match. All in all, I commend my players for showing great character in such a high-tension encounter,” said Barker.

Simba looked sharper in the opening exchanges, pressing high and stretching Yanga’s defensive lines with quick transitions. However, their lack of clinical finishing proved costly.

Time and again, they were denied either by poor final touches or by Yanga’s inspired goalkeeper.

Barker maintained that the title race is still wide open and insisted Simba remain firmly in contention. “We are still in the race for the league title and we believe we will do our best in the upcoming matches,” he added confidently.

A major talking point from the derby was the outstanding performance of Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who emerged as the difference-maker on the day.

His reflex stops and commanding presence inside the box frustrated Simba’s forwards and ensured the defending champions walked away with a valuable point.

On his part, Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves admitted his side struggled at the beginning of the game due to Simba’s aggressive approach.

“We needed time to adjust. We are used to playing against teams that press in midfield, but today it was different. However, we knew what to do,” said Pedro. He explained that his players remained disciplined and focused on achieving their main objective — avoiding defeat against their fierce rivals.