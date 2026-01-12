Yanga call back Afcon players ahead of Mapinduzi Cup final

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Pedro Goncalves has ordered the immediate return of all his players who were involved with their respective national teams at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals as the club intensifies preparations for the NMB Mapinduzi Cup final against Azam FC.

The Mainland Tanzania giants will face their domestic rivals tomorrow night at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba, with kick-off set for 8.15pm.

With silverware at stake and crucial continental fixtures looming, Goncalves is keen to have a full-strength squad at his disposal for what is shaping up to be a demanding period for the club. Several Yanga players have been on international duty at Afcon, representing three different national teams, namely Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, Mali and Zimbabwe.

The coach believes that their early reintegration into the squad will not only strengthen the team for the Mapinduzi Cup final but also help the club maintain rhythm ahead of a packed schedule that includes the Caf Champions League group stage, the Tanzania Mainland Premier League and the CRDB Federation Cup.

Zimbabwe striker Prince Dube has already rejoined the team’s camp in Zanzibar after completing his national assignment.

Five other key players were expected to arrive yesterday. They include Malian goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, Taifa Stars captain and central defender Bakari Mwamnyeto, full-back Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad, midfielder Dickson Job and experienced left-back Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein.

A source within the club confirmed that the technical bench is monitoring the fitness and recovery levels of the returning players before making final decisions on their involvement in the match against Azam FC.

“The Mapinduzi Cup is an important tournament for us, but it is also part of our wider preparation programme,” the source said.

“We are using these matches to build momentum ahead of the Caf Champions League group stage and the rest of the domestic competitions. That is why the coach has insisted that all players report to Zanzibar immediately.”

The source added that Goncalves wants his squad to train together as a unit, particularly because Yanga are entering a period that will test both their depth and tactical discipline.

Yanga are scheduled to travel to Cairo on January 23 for a high-profile Caf Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. They will then return home to host the same opponents at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on January 30.

These two matches are seen as decisive in determining Yanga’s prospects in the group stage, making it crucial for the team to be in peak condition and cohesion.

Against this backdrop, the Mapinduzi Cup final against Azam FC is viewed as more than just a domestic trophy opportunity. It is also a valuable competitive platform for Goncalves to assess his players, fine-tune combinations and test tactical approaches against strong opposition.

Azam FC, themselves one of the country’s top sides, are expected to provide stiff resistance, turning the Pemba showdown into a high-intensity encounter. The presence of Afcon returnees in the Yanga squad is likely to add quality, experience and confidence, especially in key areas such as defence and goalkeeping.

While the final lineup will only be confirmed closer to kick-off, the message from the Yanga camp is clear: no player is being spared, and every available resource will be used as the club targets both immediate success in the Mapinduzi Cup and long-term ambition on the continental stage.