Brilliant Nathwani shines to clinch Arusha Open crown

Arusha. Golf ace Jay Nathwani etched his name further into the history of Tanzanian golf after successfully defending the Arusha Open title, played at the scenic Arusha Gymkhana Club course.

Nathwani fired a solid 233 gross over the three-day tournament, holding off a spirited challenge from a strong field of 85 golfers to secure his second consecutive crown.

His triumph was sealed with impressive consistency across the rounds, and his margin of victory reaffirmed his dominance at the tournament. Prabvir Singh finished as the Gross Runner-up with 237 strokes, while Enoshi Wanyeche claimed the Gross 2nd Runner-up spot after carding 241 strokes.

Nathwani’s victory underlined his calmness under pressure and ability to rise to the occasion on the country’s big golfing stage. The event also showcased talent across different categories. In the main Nett event, Simon Travers emerged winner after posting 224 nett, with Reece Shah following closely as Runner-up on 233 nett.

Their battles reflected the depth of competition in the amateur ranks. Among the ladies, Lina Francis took home the Ladies Gross Winner trophy with 179 gross, while Teresia Ndivo shone in the Ladies Nett category, scoring 141 nett. Their performances highlighted the steady growth and impact of women’s golf within the country.

In the Juniors category, promising youngster Geryas Wilbroad impressed with 140 nett to take the title, signaling a bright future for Tanzanian golf. The Seniors category was captured by Ashik Nanabhai, who displayed experience and composure on his way to victory with 145 nett.

The divisions produced equally thrilling contests. Division C honors went to Cyril Brown, who tallied 142 nett, narrowly beating George Ogutu, the Runner-up with 144 nett.

In Division B, the outcome came down to countback after Muzzafar Yusufali and Rashid Rashid tied on 155 nett. Rashid eventually clinched the winner’s medal, while Yusufali settled for second place.