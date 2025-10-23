CAF lists Simba and Kapombe for prestigious awards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants, Simba SC, have been shortlisted among ten elite clubs competing for the CAF Club of the Year Award, one of African football’s most prestigious accolades.

In addition to the club’s recognition, Shomari Kapombe of Simba has been listed among ten players nominated for CAF’s Interclub Player of the Year award.

The list also includes former Young Africans (Yanga) striker Fiston Mayele of DR Congo, who now plays for Pyramids FC in Egypt. Other nominees are Ismail Belkacemi, Blati Toure, Issoufou Dayo, Emam Ashour, Ibrahim Adel, Mohamed Hrimat, Mohamed Chibi, and Oussama Lamlioui.

Related Sports Simba among 10 clubs shortlisted for CAF club of the Year Awards

The date and venue for the award ceremony have yet to be announced. Simba, who qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup last season, narrowly missed out on the trophy to Moroccan side RS Berkane, losing 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

This marks the second time Simba has been shortlisted for the award, having first been recognized in 2024 alongside their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Yanga, who also missed out on the CAF Confederation Cup trophy in 2023, lost on away goals against USM Alger after a 2-1 home defeat at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and a 1-0 win in Algeria, highlighting the fine margins that define continental success.

Other clubs shortlisted for this year’s CAF Club of the Year Award include CR Belouizdad and CS Constantine from Algeria, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Pyramids FC from Egypt, RS Berkane of Morocco, and three South African clubs: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Stellenbosch FC. Sudanese giants Al Hilal complete the list.