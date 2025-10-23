FP-ICGLR calls for renewed global commitment to humanitarian principles

Geneva. The Secretary-General of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), Dr Deo Mwapinga, has urged global parliamentary leaders to renew their commitment to humanitarian principles, solidarity and inclusive leadership amid global crises.

Speaking at the 151st General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Dr Mwapinga addressed the theme “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”

He reminded delegates that in times of conflict and disaster, “parliaments are not bystanders but first responders who legislate to protect, allocating budgets to save lives and hold governments accountable.”









Representing 12 Great Lakes Region parliaments, from Angola to Kenya and Tanzania to Zambia, Dr Mwapinga said Africa’s experience offers lessons for the world.

“Our region has endured cycles of conflict and recovery. Through the ICGLR Pact on Peace, Security and Development, we are advancing an agenda grounded in justice, peace and human dignity,” he said.

He noted that humanitarian crises do not respect borders and that African nations have shown solidarity as a source of strength. He called for global support that empowers local leadership, saying, “Humanitarian leadership must be home-grown and people-centred, but globally supported.”









Dr Mwapinga urged the international community to reject double standards in humanitarian responses.

“We cannot allow humanitarianism to be selective. Every life, whether in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine or Eastern DRC, has equal worth and the right to protection,” he said.

He warned against politicising conflicts and urged lawmakers to choose “justice over impunity and cooperation over isolation.”

Calling the moment “defining for humanity,” he challenged parliaments to ensure their laws and budgets reflect compassion that protects civilians and supports humanitarian workers.

“The strength of humanitarian norms lies not in treaties but in the courage of our actions,” he said.

He reaffirmed FP-ICGLR’s partnership with the IPU, the African Union, and the United Nations in promoting humanitarian governance and peacebuilding.

“From the Great Lakes Region to every corner of the world, let us reaffirm that solidarity is stronger than conflict, and that parliamentary diplomacy can turn compassion into action,” Dr Mwapinga said.