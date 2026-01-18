Check out new Cyber section for esports bets: more action, more opportunities

AfroPari is continuously upgrading its platform to maximize your winning potential. That’s why the bookmaker launched a new Cyber section in the mobile app for exciting esports betting!



To help you get even more out of the experience, AfroPari has introduced a special promotion designed to reward active play.

Why Cyber?

Cyber is not just another section in AfroPari’s wide betting catalog. The new section focuses on the most popular games, top tournaments, and best teams. Cyber is a full product zone created by esports experts specifically for esports fans.

AfroPari’s development in cyber betting directly reflects changes in player interests. Esports has transitioned from a niche pursuit to a major blend of sport and entertainment in recent years, now featuring regular competitions and drawing in millions of fans globally. Top events run daily across seasons and time zones, and demand for cyber betting continues to grow as players expect faster, simpler, and more transparent experiences.

Popular esports such as Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, FIFA, and Mobile Legends are now integral to daily media consumption, offering a smooth and seamless betting experience. Top matches are streamed on popular platforms like Twitch, Kick, and YouTube, with live commentary from official studios featuring well-known analysts and influencers. This lets you choose the format that suits you best – detailed, serious analysis or fun community casts full of humor and high emotions.

For many African players, esports has become the main betting format, not just an alternative to football and other traditional sports. Esports matches are much faster and action-packed – you’ll never face a boring 0-0 draw after an hour and a half of watching.

Every minute here is an aggressive attack, strong defense, unexpected tactics, and constant change of round winners! Decisions are made right away, so esports is perfect for those who love fast pace and real-time betting!

How Cyber section works on AfroPari platform

The new Cyber section is designed for easy navigation and a mobile-first betting experience. The design aims to maximize player engagement and Live decision-making by streamlining the process of finding relevant matches, thereby minimizing player effort. At the top of the section, filters by esports type and a search make it easy for users to jump to the esports category or event they want without extra clicks.

The discipline showcase includes all major esports formats. Just go to the Cyber section on the website or in the AfroPari app to see current events, ongoing tournaments, and choose a match to bet on. All necessary betting options are on the main display, eliminating the need to navigate to event details.

Event feeds featuring Top events, Championships, and Live sections display matches with timers, live scores, and quick markets – 1X2, Totals, Moneyline/Team Wins. New players will also find match rules easy to understand: eSoccer – 2×3 minutes, eBasketball – 4×5 minutes, eHockey – 3×4 minutes, and so on.

Today in esports, what matters is not just a wide selection of matches, but how easy it is to follow them and place live bets. Players want to quickly find events (fast access to events), understand the game format, and react without pauses. Cyber is exactly about this – speed, clarity, and comfort!

Cyber promo with monthly giveaways for active players

To support the new section, AfroPari launched a cool promo with monthly giveaways for active players.

To participate:

Sign up or log in on the website or the AfroPari app

Go to the promo page and click “Take Part”

Bet $2 or more on any Cyber section events

Get tickets and join the monthly prize draws

The higher your bet, the more tickets you get. More tickets mean higher chances to win promo points and free bets of up to $30! Minimum hassle, maximum excitement!