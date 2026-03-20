Columbia Sportswear joins Kilimanjaro Marathon as official sponsor

Dar es Salaam. Columbia Sportswear has officially joined the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon, marking the start of what is expected to be a long-term partnership with one of East Africa’s most prominent sporting events.

The brand, distributed in Tanzania by Hudson Group, will participate as an Official Supporting Sponsor for the 2026 edition of the race.

Speaking on the development, Hudson Group’s Marketing Manager for Sports Brands, Nicola Balbo, said the decision to partner with the marathon was driven by its strong alignment with Columbia’s outdoor heritage and global positioning.

“We have strategically chosen to support the event together with Columbia, recognising its prestige, legacy and growing international recognition,” he said.

He noted that the marathon has, over the years, built a reputation as one of the region’s most respected races, attracting participants from around the world while maintaining strong community engagement.

“Its iconic setting and international appeal make it a natural fit for a brand like Columbia, which is rooted in exploration and performance in challenging environments,” he added.

Mr Balbo also commended the organisers for their professionalism, saying the experience so far has been seamless.

“The level of organisation, efficiency and coordination has been impressive. Their structured approach has ensured the partnership is well aligned from the outset,” he said.

As part of its involvement, Columbia will focus on enhancing brand visibility and contributing to the overall event experience. In a move aimed at creating a lasting connection with participants, all runners will receive Columbia-branded shoulder bags.

“This is about delivering value while building meaningful engagement with both local and international audiences,” Mr Balbo said.

He described this year’s participation as a foundation for deeper engagement, noting that the company will assess opportunities to expand its role in future editions, potentially including technical sponsorship aligned with Columbia’s global focus on trail running.

The marathon, scheduled for March 22 in Moshi, continues to attract elite and amateur runners alike, many of whom undergo structured training programmes to prepare for the race.

Organised annually by Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited, the event is supported by Wild Frontiers Events, which handles international marketing and travel logistics.