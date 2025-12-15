Corsaletti earns US Kids Golf top 50 coaches recognition

Dar es Salaam. Former Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club golfer Philippe Corsaletti has earned international recognition after being named among the Top 50 Kids Coaches of 2025 by US Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization dedicated to the development of young golfers.

Now based in Villeneuve-Loubet, France, Corsaletti is a member of Golf de la Vanade, where he has built a strong reputation for junior golf development.

His inclusion in the prestigious list places him among elite golf educators drawn from 20 U.S. states and 10 different countries, underlining the global significance of the honour.

The Top 50 Kids Coach Award celebrates instructors who go beyond technical teaching to create a positive, engaging, and nurturing environment for young players.

According to U.S. Kids Golf, the recognition is reserved for coaches who consistently demonstrate excellence in player development while using innovative methods and best-in-class resources to inspire the next generation.

“We celebrate these coaches because of their remarkable ability to teach golf skills while also instilling a love of the game,” said Dan Van Horn, President and Founder of U.S. Kids Golf. “They are not just creating really good players; they are creating lifelong players. For a kids’ golf coach, there is no greater reward.”

Established in 2004, the U.S. Kids Golf Top 50 Kids Coach Award is widely regarded as the highest distinction for junior golf coaches worldwide. Candidates are evaluated by a selection committee from among certified coaches, using a comprehensive set of criteria.

These include innovation, creativity, player retention, communication skills, parental engagement, organization, and most importantly, the ability to spark and sustain a passion for the game among young golfers.

Corsaletti’s journey to global recognition reflects years of dedication to youth golf, combining his playing background with a modern coaching philosophy focused on enjoyment, discipline, and long-term development.

All award recipients, including Corsaletti, will be officially honoured during a special presentation on January 21 at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, one of the largest gatherings of golf professionals and industry leaders in the world.

About US Kids Golf

Founded in 1996, U.S. Kids Golf is the world’s leading organization devoted to growing golf among youth and families.

The organization provides junior golf equipment across three distinct club lines, available in up to 10 different sizes to suit children of all ages and abilities.

Through the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation, more than 1,600 tournaments are hosted annually worldwide, including the prestigious U.S. Kids Golf World Championship held each year in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The Foundation also runs a global Coaches Institute with over 1,800 members, and owns Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, a pioneering facility described as a “living laboratory” for innovative golf practices.