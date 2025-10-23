Tanzania’s young star Crissa dominates Zone 3 Swimming Championships in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s rising swimming sensation Crissa Dennis Dillip has once again brought pride to the nation with a sensational performance at the CANA Zone 3 Swimming Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Competing in the 13–14 years girls’ category, Crissa displayed her growing dominance in the pool, collecting an impressive 16 medals — 13 gold, two silver, and one bronze — across both individual and relay events.









In her 13 individual races, Crissa claimed 12 gold medals and one silver, while in three relay events, she helped her team secure one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Her outstanding achievement was highlighted by 12 new national long course records, reinforcing her reputation as one of Tanzania’s most promising young athletes.

Crissa’s record-breaking performances covered multiple styles and distances. She clocked 28.01 seconds in the 50m freestyle, 1:02.63 in the 100m freestyle, and 2:19.27 in the 200m freestyle, while in longer distances she recorded 4:58.87 in the 400m freestyle and 10:26.69 in the 800m freestyle.

In the backstroke events, she set new national marks of 31.32 (50m), 1:10.82 (100m), and 2:30.18 (200m) — the last of which she first achieved earlier this year in Dubai.

Crissa also excelled in the breaststroke, setting records with 36.53 (50m), 1:21.59 (100m), and 2:55.24 (200m). She went on to post another record-breaking 2:34.62 in the 200m individual medley (IM) and recorded a personal best of 31.53 seconds in the 50m butterfly.

At the end of the competition, Crissa was crowned the overall winner in her age group, a well-deserved recognition of her hard work, consistency, and determination.

Her performance marks another step forward in Tanzania’s growing prominence in regional swimming, showcasing the potential of the country’s young athletes to compete and excel internationally.

With her latest achievements, Crissa now holds 12 national long course records, an extraordinary milestone for a 14-year-old who continues to make waves both at home and abroad.