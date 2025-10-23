Coalition urges women to participate fully in October 29 elections

Dar es Salaam. A coalition of civil society organisations advocating for women, children, youth, and other special groups has urged women across Tanzania to turn out and vote in the October 29 elections, stressing the importance of women’s participation in politics and leadership.

Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa) founder, Rose Haji Mwalimu, said women’s involvement in politics remains a priority for gender-focused groups.

“When women hold leadership positions, they drive progress in improving incomes, livelihoods, and development outcomes,” she said.

She reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to exercising its constitutional duty to vote and urged all women to do the same, ensuring elected leaders address the needs of women and girls nationwide.

Mwalimu noted that Tanzania is among a few African nations that have made notable strides in women’s political participation.

“For the first time, our nation is led by a woman, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is contesting the presidency under the CCM ticket,” she said.

This year’s election also features female presidential candidates Saumu Rashid (UDP) and Mwajuma Mirambo (UMD), while several parties have nominated women as vice-presidential running mates, including Eveline Wilbard Munis (NCCR), Husna Mohamed Abdallah (CUF), Aziza Haji Selemani (Demokrasia MAKINI), Amani Selemani Mzee (TLP), Chausiku Khatibu Mohamed (NLD), Sakia Mussa Debwa (SAU), Chuma Juma Abdallah, and Devotha Minja (CHAUMA).

“Leadership should be judged by competence, integrity, and vision—not gender. Women’s leadership strengthens inclusive democracy that listens, acts, and serves,” Mwalimu said.

She called on political parties and media platforms to promote respectful, issue-based campaigns free from sexist language or behaviour.

“Female candidates must not face insults, humiliation, or discrimination. Any action undermining women’s dignity must be condemned,” she said.

The coalition emphasised that research consistently shows women leaders enhance accountability, transparency, and social wellbeing, often prioritising education, health, and economic equity.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to ensure a safe, inclusive environment free from intimidation or gender-based violence,” Mwalimu added.

Generation Action Africa Programme Lead, Annarose Ungele, said leadership should not be defined by gender.