CRDB Marathon turns Bujumbura into Run for water

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of runners and supporters took to the streets of Bujumbura on Sunday as CRDB Bank Burundi turned its annual marathon into a campaign for access to clean and safe water.

Held under the theme “Un pas, de l’eau pour tous” (One Step, Water for All), the third edition of the CRDB Marathon brought together runners, customers, employees, partners and members of the public in a collective effort to support communities facing challenges in accessing clean water.

The event was graced by the First Lady of Burundi, Angeline Ndayishimiye, who commended CRDB Bank Burundi for linking sport with social responsibility and efforts to support communities in need.

“I welcome initiatives that bring citizens together around causes aimed at improving people’s lives. We must continue working together to support communities across Burundi.”

She encouraged continued cooperation among stakeholders to address challenges affecting communities and improve people's livelihoods.

The event also highlighted the potential of collective action, with the bank saying contributions came in different forms, including financial support, sponsorships, partnerships and participation.

Regardless of size, represented another step towards improving access to clean and safe water. The marathon also reinforced the bank’s wider efforts to promote healthy living, community participation and social responsibility.

The marathon was designed to demonstrate how sport can be harnessed to create meaningful social impact. It is now third edition in Burundi, was created to bring people together around causes that matter while contributing to improved livelihoods.

The theme gave every participant an opportunity to contribute to a broader social cause, with every step taken symbolising support for communities without adequate access to clean water.

CRDB Bank Burundi also expressed appreciation to participants, sponsors, partners, customers, employees, institutions and individuals whose contributions helped turn the marathon into a platform for community impact.

Apart from the First Lady, the event was attended by the Minister of Energy and Mines, the Secretary General of the ruling party, the Governor of Bujumbura, members of the CRDB Bank Burundi Board of Directors, representatives of public institutions, sponsors, partners and other distinguished guests.

The event has evolved beyond a sporting competition into a platform for social responsibility and community engagement.