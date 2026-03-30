CRDB targets youth talent, tourism in Kili Marathon push

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has reaffirmed that its sponsorship of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon is aimed at promoting the country’s tourist attractions, nurturing sporting talent, improving public health, and marketing Tanzania internationally.

At this year’s event, the bank sponsored the five-kilometre (5km) race, a category that mainly attracts non-competitive participants, including adults, corporate representatives, officials, and children.

CRDB Bank Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Mwile, said the involvement of adults and professionals from various organisations not only supports healthy lifestyles but also enhances the country’s global visibility, as the race draws participants from international institutions, including members of the diplomatic community.

Mwile noted that for children, the 5km race offers valuable early exposure to athletics, helping them build experience and inspiring them to pursue the sport more seriously as they grow into potential competitive athletes.

“Moreover, Moshi serves as a key tourism gateway, which is why CRDB saw the importance of supporting this long-standing race as part of broader efforts aligned with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s agenda to promote Tanzania’s tourism sector, while also contributing to improved health and economic wellbeing for citizens,” he said.

He added that the marathon continues to attract both local and international participants, and that CRDB has committed to a three-year sponsorship agreement, using athletics as a platform to boost tourism promotion.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, has urged organisers to introduce a dedicated children’s race ahead of the main marathon starting next year, as part of efforts to nurture future athletic talent.

Makonda emphasised that athletics remains one of the country’s most celebrated sports and plays a key role in building national pride, underscoring the importance of investing in young athletes to sustain Tanzania’s success.

He directed Nurdin Babu, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, to collaborate with organisers in incorporating children’s races, creating a supportive environment that encourages youth participation under the guidance of experienced coaches.

The minister also proposed that international athletes register through Tanzanian embassies abroad to strengthen global outreach and increase participation.