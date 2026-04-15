Dar City begin training today ahead of BAL finals in Rwanda

Dar es Salaam. Dar City basketball team will resume training today as they intensify preparations for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals, with their sights firmly set on the $150,000 (Sh388.2 million) championship prize and Africa’s most prestigious club basketball title.

The Tanzanian champions head into the final phase of preparation full of confidence after an impressive showing in the preliminary round held in Pretoria, South Africa. Dar City finished fourth in a highly competitive field, a result that secured them a place among the top 12 teams on the continent and earned them $70,000 (Sh181.2 million) in prize money. Should they go on to win the title in Kigali, Rwanda, during the finals scheduled from May 22 to 31, their total earnings would rise to $220,000, combining both qualification rewards and the championship prize.

Speaking ahead of the team’s return to camp, Dar City General Manager Simon Mirondo said players are currently on a short break but are expected to report back for training.

He explained that the initial phase of preparations will mainly involve locally based players, while foreign-based professionals will join the squad in phases depending on travel arrangements and club commitments.

Mirondo added that this year’s final preparations will be conducted in Dar es Salaam, unlike previous stages that were held in Zanzibar. He noted that the decision was made to improve technical coordination, reduce travel disruptions, and ensure better integration of players ahead of the demanding continental finals.

He also acknowledged that the BAL finals will present a tougher challenge, as the competition now brings together the strongest clubs from across Africa who have advanced through the qualifying conferences.

From the Kalahari Conference, Dar City are set to face elite opposition including Angola’s Petro de Luanda, Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers and Libya’s Al Ahly Ly.

These teams will be joined by qualifiers from the Sahara Conference playoffs scheduled in Rabat, Morocco, from April 24 to May 3. That group includes heavyweights such as Al Ahly, ASC Ville de Dakar, Club Africain and FUS Rabat, all competing for the remaining slots.

On squad development, Mirondo confirmed that the club is required to strengthen its roster by adding at least one new player in line with BAL regulations. He also noted that the availability of injured players David Michineau and Michael Foster will depend on medical assessments before the finals.