Dar City face Djabal of Comoros in BAL opener

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the international Road to Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament, Dar City, will begin their qualification campaign for the Round of 16 against Djabal Basket Iconi from Comoros.

According to the Secretary General of the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF), Mwenze Kabinda, the match is scheduled to tip off at 7pm at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) court in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

Kabinda confirmed that preparations for the game are complete and that Dar City are fully prepared to compete for a spot in the top 16 stage, which will be held in South Africa before the end of this year.

He added that one game will be played each day, with the final fixture scheduled for Sunday. Besides Dar City and Djabal Basket Iconi, the other team in the group is Namuwongo Blazers from Uganda.

“Preparations are complete, and all teams have already arrived for the competition. The top two teams will qualify for the Round of 16 to be held in South Africa. Dar City have a strong chance to perform well in this tournament because of their experienced lineup,” said Kabinda.

Some of the key Dar City players include Omary Ndula, Ally Faraj, Emmanuel Manyonyi, Amin Mkosa, Haji Mbegu, Foitus Ngaiza, Jamal Salum, Robert Shilla, Mhagachi Marwa, and Hasheem Thabeet.

The team also features several foreign players: Deng Deng (South Sudan), Raphiel Putney (USA), Makhi Mitchell (USA), Nirse Zouzoua (Ivory Coast), and Soueyman Diabate (Ivory Coast). Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana FA, and the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, have called on Tanzanians to come out in large numbers to support Dar City.

Mwana FA expressed his delight at seeing Tanzania field both local and foreign-based players, saying it reflects the nation’s sporting progress and highlights the players’ contribution to raising Tanzania’s profile internationally.

On his part, Chalamila praised the team for their significant investment, including the recruitment of a qualified coach and experienced foreign players with international exposure.